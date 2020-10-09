If you went to middle school crushing on Justin Bieber then you definitely tested positive for Bieber – Fever! Justin Bieber is a very talented Canadian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. 10 years ago in 2010, he released one of his super hit songs called “Baby”, and ever since then he has been dropping all hits! Over the years, the “Intentions” singer’s style has changed a lot! From being a cute blonde boy dressed in leather and denim, he has changed a lot now with his over-sized and street-style inspired look! On many events, Bieber has been spotted rocking a pair of Crocs, be it when going for casual errands or going to the studio and definitely this didn’t go unnoticed by his fans and the brand Crocs.

On Wednesday, October 7th both the singer and the brand announced this special collaboration. Bieber had posted a picture of bright yellow Crocs designed by him floating in his pool, on his Instagram feed, and captioned it “Soon”. This exciting collaboration will drop on the 13th of October when his fans can finally purchase their very own pair of Justin Bieber x Crocs clogs. This collaboration will showcase the Classic Croc with eight custom Jibbitz™ charms designed to match Bieber’s vibes and laid-back and comfy style.

When Biber was asked about this collaboration in the press release, he said, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally”. He added, ” “With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

On the other hand, Crocs posted a video featuring the bright yellow and vibrant Crocs designed by Bieber, on their Instagram with the caption, “It’s true, we linked up with @justinbieber to create #JBxCrocs with @drewhouse. We’ve been a longtime fan of his and we’re excited to bring the magic to all of you on 10.13.” The video was posted by both Justin Bieber and the brand Crocs. What is interesting is that they are seen following the “It’s a cake” 2020 trend as what appears to be the Justin Bieber x Crocs clogs is not a real pair of shoes but a cake!

The Head of Global Marketing for Crocs, Heidi Cooley said, “Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan – and one of the world’s biggest superstars – Justin Bieber”. The singer’s popularity all over the world ensures that this collaboration will be a hit! She added, “having a creative of Justin’s caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”