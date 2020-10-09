Designer handbags are known to be a guilty pleasure of the upper class as having the most desirable pieces is part of the luxury lifestyle. Some buy and collect their handbags for pleasure or to show off, others on the other hand see themselves as collectors and their luxury bags as investments. From Jeffrey Star to the Kardashian-Jenners, many celebrities are known to have massive luxury designer handbag collections whose value is increasing. But, not all designer bags are promising investments as some hold their value better than others. According to expert evaluation, Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton bags are the top brands to be investing in. The bags of these 3 brands hold their value better than any other designer items. Affected by price increases and limited availability on the market, these designer handbags increase in value with time. According to Forbes magazine, investing in luxury designer handbags has become more profitable than investing in art, oldtimer cars, or rare whiskies. Considering that some Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton bags are now valued at 4 times more than 10 years ago, investing in bags and reselling them has become a real thing. And while some fashion collectors want to keep their designer purchases, others have made a profitable business from buying and reselling these extremely exclusive bags. The fact that some of the most exclusive bags are being sold at auctions by houses like Christie’s should be a sign that luxury handbags are an investment worth exploring.

The Most Desirable Luxury Designer Handbags

1. Hermès

Hermès bags are the most exclusive bags on the market. The fact that they are very hard to get, and extremely high priced makes them favorite collector pieces. The most sought out Hermès bag is the Birkin, whose price increases depending on the type of leather and hardware used as well as the desirability of that particular Birkin design. Investing in a Birkin will cost you between $10 000 and $150 000, but the return will be significant as such a bag might reach a resell value of up to $230 000.

2. Chanel

The Classic Chanel Flap Bag is one of Chanel’s most popular bags, worn by many celebrities and affluent people, this bag has become an object of longing for many fashion enthusiasts. In terms of the investment potential of this bag, one good indicator is the bag’s price which is approximately 3 times higher then it was 10 years ago. Another factor influencing the value of the Chanel Flap Bag is the kind of leather and hardware the bag is made of. But, what is safe to say is that this bag is one of the best designer bags to invest in.

3. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton bags are a favorite with the monogram ones being extremely popular. The brand’s bags are increasing in price periodically which, seems to be making them even more desirable. These standard versions of these bags can keep almost all of its initial value and if they are a rare collector piece then their resel value rises up significantly.