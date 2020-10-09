Why Do We Love The Buyback Program by Levi’s?

Levi’s becomes the first denim company to launch its own Recommmerce website – where one can sell their vintage denim jackets and jeans in an exchange for a gift card! As we know, secondhand vintage clothing is a big trend these days, Levi’s effort to buyback the secondhand Levi’s is going to be a game-changer for them.

With the increasing planet health concerns day by day, conscious consumers are worried about buying new clothes as after some point we get bored of clothes and we don’t really know what happens to our clothes after we throw them. So Levi’s buying back the vintage denim ensures that it will be sold to consumers as a Secondhand Levi’s, this not only makes the vintage more valuable but also ensures the safety on the planet on the whole as these clothes will not go to waste and will be put to use by a second buyer.

Not to forget that Levi’s is the most searched denim brand all over the internet because of its brand’s prestige and high-quality denim! Jen Sey, the Chief Marketing Officer of Levi’s revealed that 60% of the Gen Z consumers have been buying their secondhand clothing from other recommerce sites. So we feel it is a very smart decision that Levi’s has made and we definitely love the fact that it minimizes the hazardous impact on the planet as “buying a used pair of Levi’s saves approximately 80% of the CO2 emissions, and 1.5 pounds of waste, compared to buying a new pair”, says Sey.

Hailey Bieber is one of the notable celebrities that have signed this Secondhand Campaign with Levi’s. Moreover, celebrities like Jaden Smith, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, June Ambrose, and Lily Aldridge will also be spotted participating in this campaign. “This launch is the first step, but definitely not the last one”, says Sey. Let’s see how other brands react to this. Will they also create a sustainable secondhand / buyback website like Levi’s to minimize the carbon footprint on our planet or not?