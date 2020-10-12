I am not one to follow the daily lives of celebrities. Very rarely am I on top of celebrity news and know what “XYZ” celebrity is doing. I have never watched reality television shows or followed them on social media. However, there are a few occasions in which I will look up celebrity news. I will do it for this job, awards shows, and last but not least, Halloween. I love seeing how devoted celebrities are to making their costumes as authentic-looking as possible. Their costume designs likely cost more than our whole wardrobe combined, but I think that is part of the fun.

Beyonce and Jay-Z as Barbie and Ken

Beyonce and Jay-Z went as Babie and Ken dolls back in 2016. They left nothing out of the costume design, even putting themselves in boxes with the name brands on them. They included their daughter Blue Ivy who wore a black leather Barbie jacket. Even their poses were on point.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum’s 2015 Halloween debut as Jessica Rabbit left her unrecognizable. Between the makeup and fake boobs, I don’t even want to know how long it took her to get in full costume. However, she pulled it off and looks like it was well worth it.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson as Edward Scissorhands and Medusa

LeBron and his wife Savannah might not have done couple costumes last year, but they still managed to match in all of their Halloween pictures. The duo seemed to have a theme of sexy and mysterious characters, and we were there for it. LeBron and Savannah always manage to outdo themselves every Halloween, and I can’t wait to see what they dress up as this year.

Demi Lovato as a zombie

We’ve all seen plenty of zombie costumes throughout the years. However, never have I seen one as real looking as Demi Lovato’s in 2013. She sold us on the fake gore and had our hairs standing on the back of our necks.

Ariana Grande as a “Twilight Zone” character

Ariana Grande dressed up as a Twilight Zone character from the episode “Eye of the Beholder” back in 2019 with her brother. The singer was hardly recognizable in her costume, as the makeup was fantastic.

Colton Haynes as anything

Every year Colton Haynes dresses up in the wildest, most outrageous costumes. Rarely can anyone guess who is behind all the makeup. He is one of the few celebrities I check up on during this time of year, as I’m always excited to see what he has in store for Halloween.

We may never be able to achieve such an elaborate level of costume design. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy watching celebrities do it for us.