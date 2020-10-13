3 Fall Delicious & Healthy Breakfast Recipes (2020)

A great warm soup makes the perfect fall dinner but we have to be creative within our breakfasts to make the most of this perfectly comfy season. These recipes are a great way to switch up the same old breakfasts we all rotate through within our busy days. These recipes guarantee that you will feel full, ready to start the day, and into the fall spirit!

Pumpkin Oats

Ingredients:

– 1/2 Cup of Oatmeal

– 1 cup of milk of choice

– 2 tbsp pumpkin puree

– 1 tsp vanilla

– 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

– 1 tbsp of maple syrup or more to your liking

Start Cooking:

Combine all the ingredients into a pot and allow to cook until desired consistency is reached. Some perfect toppings include pecans, apples, banana, or raisins.

Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie

Ingredients:

– 1 frozen banana

– 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder

– 1 tbsp of chai powder

– 1 cup of almond milk

Start Cooking:

There isn’t any cooking to this one but a great way to change this up is to throw it in a bowl and top with your favorite granola.

Chocolate Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

– 1/4 cup of chia seeds

– 1 cup almond milk

– 2 tbsp cocoa powder

– 3 tbsp sugar

Get Cooking: Begin by mixing your dry ingredients with wet ingredients. Place in the fridge until firms up and add more liquid if needed. Top with nuts, fruit or throw in some peanut butter for a peanut butter cup version of this recipe.