Macaulay Culkin Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Macaulay Dating Now?

Macaulay Culkin has been a Hollywood star since childhood. He began his long career at four years old, starring in a stage production at the New York Philharmonic. His breakout role later came when he starred as the lead character in the 1990 film, “Home Alone.” He then went on to host an episode of “Saturday Night Live” at age eleven, and appeared in Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White.” After taking a break from acting in his teens to attend high school, Culkin returned to acting in 2000, starring in a London West End production of “Madame Melville.” He will also be starring in the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story.



Culkin is an icon in the TV and film industry, and his dating life is just as interesting as his career. While Culkin doesn’t always publicly talk about his personal life, he has dated several high-profile celebrities. Here is Macaulay Culkin’s public dating history.

Rachel Miner (2000-2002)



Culkin’s first public relationship was with actress Rachel Miner. The two made headlines when they decided to get married when they were both seventeen. They were together for two years, before deciding to separate in 2000. They were officially divorced in 2002.

Mila Kunis (2002-2010)



One of Culkin’s most well-known relationships was his long-term romance with actress Mila Kunis. Culkin and Kunis began dating in 2002, and were together for eight years. They briefly dated long-distance in 2006. In January 2011, the couple announced that they had separated in late 2010. Kunis revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast in 2018, that their split “was not so amicable” and that she believes that she made mistakes in their relationship.

Jordan Lane Price (2012-2017)

In 2013, Culkin was spotted with “All My Children” actress, Jordan Lane Price, in Paris. While the two have never publicly commented on their romance, they were spotted kissing and performing other forms of PDA many times. Many entertainment websites noted that Price looked very similar to Kunis. The DailyMail even ran an article in 2014, claiming Culkin wanted to marry Price, before Kunis married her then-fiancee, Ashton Kutcher. Culkin and Price were rumored to have dated from 2012 to 2017.

Brenda Song (2017-Present)



Culkin met his current girlfriend, former “Disney Channel” star Brenda Song, in 2017, on the set of the film, “Changeland.” They have been together for the past three years. Their relationship first made headlines in June 2017, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm. They were later spotted in Paris together that December. In 2018, Culkin appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where he stated that he “wants to have babies” with Song. Song confirmed their relationship one month later. Song told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2019, that she and Culkin first connected over being former child actors. “It’s almost like child actors don’t even have to talk about it,” she said. “You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”