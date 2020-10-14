Gal Gadot Finally Responds to Backlash Over Her “Imagine” Video

Remember March, which now seems like a lifetime ago after everything that has happened. At that point, we believed COVID would be gone in two weeks, and our biggest problem was surviving quarantine boredom. A group of celebrities, led by Gal Gadot, decided to release a video of them singing “Imagine” by John Lennon. The video was intended to lift everyone’s spirits during a frustrating time. People all over the planet were falling ill, dying, and losing their jobs, and celebrities wanted people to know we are all in this together. Except, it did the exact opposite.

The cringy video released in the early stages of COVID had people laughing and insulted. No one wanted to hear what a group of elites with mansions to isolate in had to say. The internet responded to the video, making it clear that celebrity struggles are not the same as the average person’s. Most people lost their jobs, and could not make rent or pay their bills. That was not the time for millionaires such as Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, and more to tell people to “hang in there.”

Gal Gadot, who was responsible for reigning in all of these high profile men and women, remained quiet during the backlash. Jamie Dornan, however, did have something to say. The 50 Shades of Grey star was quick to throw Kristen Wiig, who also appeared in the video, under the bus. He blamed Wiig for dragging him into the project and claimed he had a gut feeling the post would be controversial. He admitted that Gadot was trying to do a nice deed but also understood why it wasn’t perceived well by many. It is for this reason that he stayed offline after Gadot released it.

What feels like a lifetime later, Godot finally breaks her silence and addresses those who harshly criticized her. Vanity Fair released an interview on Tuesday, in which Gadot explains her reasoning for making the video and the message she meant to send. She states that she only had “good intentions” however understands why it fell flat. She continues to say, “Sometimes, you know, you try to do a good deed, and it’s just not the right good deed. …I had nothing but good intentions, and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.” She doesn’t apologize for the video, but she does the second best thing and acknowledges her understanding of why it was not appropriate at the time.

There have been a variety of cringy videos made by celebrities this year. Videos meant to uplift our spirits during a time of struggle. Unfortunately, each one has been a failure. People might have been less critical of Gadot and those who joined her project if they were the first ones to make this mistake. However, that was not the case at all. Even after Gadot’s crash and burn, celebrities continue to make videos that surround political topics, the most recent one pertaining to voting. People understand that these men and women are trying to do a good thing, but they need to stop. There are subjects we welcome them to use their platforms for, such as Black Lives Matter, and others that they either need to stay silent about or find a different way to send their message.

