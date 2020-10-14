Last Day To Participate In Amazon Prime Day (2020)

The last day of Amazon Prime Day is arriving and we need to take on all these last-minute deals. We finally saved enough money or maybe one of our jobs is giving us a skimpy paycheck. Either way, we notice we have extra money to splurge on a budget and shout out to Amazon for putting on this virtual event. The Amazon Prime Day for 2020 started Monday, October 12th, and will end on Wednesday, October 14th. So, we have tomorrow to take part in those sweet deals.

Here are some deals that we just cannot miss out on.

Christmas Is Coming

If you’re doing Christmas shopping early then Amazon’s curated list of Christmas gifts is the place to go. A variety of gifts that everyone will love.

Instant Loving

Or how about upgrading your home, apartment or college dorm with these must-have appliances. We all deserve to upgrade our lives once in a while.

Smooth Denim

Let’s get some discounted Levi’s at 40% off that pairs will with a cute long sleeve crop top or add a cardigan with a basic tee. This information is from CNBC about more Amazon deals.

Amazon’s Prime Day is the best time of year to get unlimited bargains and saving your wallets and pockets from crying. But if you miss out on Amazon Prime Day because money is not the best right now then let’s chat about more upcoming bargain sales through Walmart.

Black Friday Like Deals

Walmart’s Big Sale Event started on October 11th as well but goes until October 15th. That gives us two extra days to find some money in our coat pockets. Here is one of the deals, which is a 55-inch JVC 4K HDR Roku Smart TV for $248. We all know that getting a smart TV is all the craze especially moving into a college dorm. It’s better to have a TV that’s larger than life than watching Netflix on a tiny computer screen.

Luckily for these amazing deals, we have USA Today updating us on their live blog about the Amazon Prime Day deals. So, instead of searching or adding something to your wishlist hoping it will be a part of the event. Just follow the live blog and set alerts to your phone when they are happening.

Even though we should be saving money for Black Friday shopping, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to start early this year. It would be less stressful to wonder if we will have a Black Friday event across the United States. Do not worry, Black Friday will still happen but the event will be different this year. Walmart and Best Buy are among the businesses that say that they will be closed for Thanksgiving to allow their employees to stay in during the holiday, according to sources at CNBC. Also, you can participate online which is highly encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic.

In other words, If you cannot participate in these deals now then you’ll have a second chance on the upcoming Black Friday Sales.