Harry Styles Changing The Fashion Gender Norms

Former One Direction – world’s most popular boy band member Harry Styles has not only left a mark on the music industry, but also on the fashion industry with his bold and androgynous style. Watermelon Sugar singer has been spotted wearing women’s blouses and bright colors that traditionally men do not wear.

If you look closely at the picture below, you will notice that he is not only wearing a Peter-pan collared blouse but also a string of pearls around his neck which are traditionally worn by women. He adds a Burgundy suit and a magenta crew neck sweater with it to give it a dandy look, hence displaying his androgynous fashion sense on the whole!

When The Guardian asked why he prefers to dress like this? What motivates him to do so, Styles said, “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that,” he added, “If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though… I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.” So far, Gucci seems like the singer’s favorite brand as he wears custom Gucci picked by his stylist Harry Lambert for his album cover of Fine Line.