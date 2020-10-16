MAC Launches Same Day Delivery Service by Postmates

The way retail has changed to online shopping due to this pandemic, has created many opportunities to expand for the postal and shipping companies. Be it Target, Instacart, Uber Eats or Grubhub, we have seen that home delivery services have been very essential to us especially with many stores and restaurants still remaining closed. MAC becomes the first U.S. beauty brand to launch the same day delivery service by Postmates.

Pamela Cholankeril, Estée Lauder Companies’ vice president of global omnichannel and online strategy, said in a statement, “This valuable service delivers on consumers’ increasing interest for convenience, choice, and high-touch service across channels and MAC touchpoints.” This launch will not only tremendously benefit the company in covering up its lost sales due to COVID-19, but also will earn goodwill as the customers will see this as an act of convenience for them. What’s great is that this service is starting just in time for the holiday season as now with Halloween many of us will want to purchase bold makeup online.

Now you must be thinking, “Okay, but how does this work?”

It’s pretty simple, all you have to do is shop online on Mac’s Website. After picking your favorites, head to the checkout section and you will see two boxes, for “getting it faster” one for free instore pickup or second one via Postmates. Check the Postmates option, which will charge you an additional $8, but hey you will get it delivered to your place within two hours, isn’t that great? Note: You are only eligible for this Same Day Delivery Service via Postmates if you live within 10 miles of a MAC freestanding store, this service extends over more than 4000 cities.