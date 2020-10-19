Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Ignites Political Twitter Feud

Kirstie Alley was a well-known name in households with televisions during the 1980s to 1990s. She was an up and coming actress with potential. Her big debut came when she landed a role in the hit series Cheers, which aired from 1982 to 1993. Alley joined the cast in 1987 and stayed until its final episode. This show starred many A-list actors and actresses who continued to climb the ladder of fame once the show ended. The list includes celebrities such as Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, Ted Danson, and Shelley Long. Alley’s career, however, seemed to have piqued during her time on Cheers. Most people born after the mid-1990s only recognize her as the Jenny Craig Diet commercial woman. Very rarely, someone my age hears her name and instantly knows who she is without seeing a picture. Well, until her latest Tweet, that is.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Kirstie Alley gained more attention than she had in the last 20 years of her acting career combined on October 17th, when she made a controversial tweet. She announced her support for Donald Trump, followed by the explanation of “because he’s NOT a politician.” If Alley had missed being out of the spotlight, this did the trick. It seems Alley embodied the phrase “all publicity is good publicity.” She trended on Twitter for at least two days as people called her every name in the book. No one held back. Other various celebrities on social media even got involved, shaming her for her public endorsement. Allie responded to many of the negative comments about her. She then continued to fuel the fire, tweeting, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life.” It appeared Alley had no issue with the attacks as she seemed to have spent the rest of her day being petty and arguing with other Twitter users.

Or your 1 follower that you accumulated in a year https://t.co/fjfJCMCgOG — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 19, 2020

Listen dumbalina why don’t you go read ALL about Regeneron and see where the stem cells come from because they don’t come from the umbilical cord’s of aborted babies https://t.co/Kaq2OLqcmV — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 19, 2020

Eventually, people brought a fellow Cheers cast member into the argument. Many started responding to Alley, both directly and indirectly, by rubbing in her face how much better Shelley Long was on the show. Shelley Long’s name was mentioned so many times on Twitter in response to Alley’s tweet that she too started trending. Of course, this meant that those belonging to younger generations had to look up why, but found it funny all the same.

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Kirstie Alley sent out one more tweet about the subject on October 18th, telling people to “Stick to your guns. Not always easy being under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity.” She signed on today to respond to a few more negative comments, seemingly unable to resist the attention it brought to her name. However, after two days, Alley’s 15 minutes of renewed fame are up again. She has officially earned a spot on a list reserved for washed-up celebrities publicly endorsing Trump. Many of their names only appear when they tweet something just wild enough to gain everybody’s attention. I’m sure this won’t be the last time we hear from Kirstie as the final day for the election approaches; she appears unable to resist gaining some spotlight.