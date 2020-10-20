4 Ways To Help Battle Voter Suppression in Your Community (2020)

The 2020 presidential election is approaching quickly. Across the nation, we have seen registered voters do their part in submitting early ballots. No one is taking any chances this year, as this election might be the most important one to date. However, we are simultaneously witnessing something else, voter suppression. Many voters have politicians fearing their reign will come to an end when the year does. Due to this, they have a leading role in limiting the number of voting facilities and uplifting USPS drop boxes in specific regions. These acts, meant to discourage voters, are forcing many to wait in line longer and drive farther distances to cast their vote. Say you do finally submit your ballot. Are thinking the rest is up to everyone else or asking if there is more to be done. If it is the latter, then you should know that there is so much more you can do to aid your fellow voters and keep them from feeling discouraged in this election.

Pass out snacks and water

With a mask and gloves, pass out bottles of water and prepackaged snacks to people in line. Make sure whatever you choose to pass out is sealed. Many voters are coming straight from work or school to the voting polls without taking the time to eat. Handing out something that will temporarily satisfy their hunger as they wait out the line will be appreciated. There are also people arriving with children who will feel the effects of standing in line with a parent. This gesture will undoubtedly make the adult’s time in line easier if they can keep their children’s hunger quenched.

Bring lawn chairs

We have heard voters on the news talking about 11+ hour waits in line. There is no doubt that they are feeling the effects of standing on their feet that long. That is why passing out a few chairs in the polling lines is a great way to help voters. You can ask friends and family to contribute to the number of chairs you plan to bring down. A few minutes of rest will make all the difference for voters who have been standing in line all day.

Offer Rides

IF you are comfortable giving rides and have the time to do so, I highly suggest this as a way to help fellow voters. The weather is getting colder and windier as winter approaches quickly. The journey from point A to point B is getting harder. If you know someone who does not have a means of transportation to their nearest voting facility or dop box, offer them a ride. You are saving them a lot of time and reassuring them that their vote matters.

Reach out

Many people do not take into account the number of young adults who are registered but conditioned to believe their vote does not mean anything. I know this because I used to have a similar mindset. However, this is not true, especially with candidates who are neck and neck. Several programs across the country focus on reaching out to these young adults. Signing up with these organizations means they will put you in touch with those who are questioning the importance of their ballot. It can be done remotely and from the comfort of your own home.

I know the tasks listed above are time-consuming and possibly inconvenient for you. However, this election is crucial. Voting this year is the bare minimum of what you can do. Help your fellow voters out this election and do your part for the community.