Beyonce is a famous American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who owns Ivy Park. Recently on her Instagram Queen Bey shared an image of a beautiful green field with the text, “This is my park” in reference to her fashion brand Ivy Park. The post was uploaded with the intention to promote the launch of the second Ivy Park collection which will be arriving on October 30, 2020.

For now, there are no details about this collection, other than its release date. The previous Ivy Park collection featured various functional and stylish athleisure fits for fashion-forward sports lovers, as well as consisted of stunning sneakers and accessories from $25 to $170.

Previously when Beyonce partnered with Adidas for Ivy Park and at that time she said, “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me”. She added, “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth, and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

So based on the previous capsule collection this year with the second collection of Ivy Park X Adidas we can expect more functional clothing and accessories as gyms are finally re-opening and we definitely need more stylish offerings for working out.