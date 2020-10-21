Chris Pratt Gets Called Out on Twitter for Being Homophobic

Chris Pratt has come a long way in his career since his Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) days. He has climbed the ladder of fame quickly and played several starring roles in major blockbuster movies. What especially skyrocketed Pratt’s acting career was the 2014 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt plays the character of Peter Quill, a.k.a Starlord, who travels around the galaxy with his fellow alien compatriots, fighting intergalactic villains. Peter Quill is a prominent character within the MCU franchise and has gifted Pratt with quite the fanbase. Pratt earned himself a spot among the honorary Chris’s, which includes Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and now himself. However, with fame comes criticism, something Pratt has a lot of lately.

A Twitter fan account recently asked their peers, if they had to get rid of one Chris, whom would it be. The answers seemed to be unanimous; Chris Pratt would be the one to go. After Pratt split from his ex-wife, Anna Farris, he has been very outspoken about religion. There are even rumors that it was his religious intensity that drove her away. When Pratt revealed which church he attends, people were outraged with him. It appears he is a member of a church that has very bigoted beliefs, including conversion therapy for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pratt has also been outed as a Trump supporter, which only served to cement people’s views on the actor.

Since the Twitter post, Pratt has continued to trend on the social media site for two days. Users have been harshly criticizing his choices and shining a light on the bigotry Pratt has aligned himself with. It seems many of Pratt’s MCU castmates don’t share the same views as others. Stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, and Zoe Saldana defended Pratt, stating that he didn’t deserve any of this hate. These statements only fueled the fire, as the internet put these stars in their place.

Many people asked the celebrities standing up for Pratt, where were you when fans were sending death threats to Brie Larson? Larson faced threats for two years for 1) having a female superhero movie, Captain Marvel (2019), and 2) bringing up MCU’s lack of diversity behind and in front of the camera. The internet also brought up the racism Zendaya, Tessa Thompson, and Anthony Mackie faced for the parts they play in MCU movies. Zendaya portrays the character MJ, Spider Man’s love interest. This role has been reserved solely for white women in the past. Thompson plays Valkyrie in Thor: Roagnarok (2017). Valkyrie is another character people envisioned being played by a white woman. Mackie earned the role of Captain America, which, once again, has usually been played by a white man. People called these actors and actresses the worst names in the book for taking these roles. Yet, no one spoke up for Larson, Zendaya, Thompson, or Mackie. But Pratt gets called out for being bigoted, and everyone defends him? Fans are not letting this slide.

Chris Pratt has come under fire in the past for his religious beliefs, but never like this. No one is relenting. Not even the words of Iron Man can save him. Pratt has yet to comment, but maybe it’s better if he stays silent.