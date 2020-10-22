The 5 Funniest Dwight Schrute Episodes in “The Office” (2020)

The Office (2005-2013) is still one of the most beloved television shows. It’s hilarious, relatable, and at times a little cringy. It’s a show that I continuously go back to watch and has yet to disappoint me. The stars of The Office play their mundane characters so well that they have people constantly debating about who is the best. Personally, there has never been a doubt in my mind that it is Dwight K. Schrute. The Scranton beet farmer is hilariously high strung and has zero tolerance for office antics. Of course, there will be people who read this and disagree, which is why they need to go back and watch these five episodes to see I’m right.

“The Injury” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Michael Scott burns his foot on his George Forman grill. Dwight, who is on his way to rescue Scott, hits a poll and suffers from a concussion. The side effects of his head injury bring out a sweeter side of Dwight we rarely see, and fans are here for it.

“Drug Testing” (Season 2, Episode 20)

Dwight does not mess around. After finding weed in the parking lot, he cracks down on his co-workers. Dwight individually interviews them to detect the culprit.

“Customer Survey” (Season 5, Episode 7)

This episode might be my favorite. Dwight and Jim both receive poor client reviews that have them confused. Dwight, always the detective, doesn’t think this is accurate and starts an investigation.

“Product Recall” (Season 3, Episode 20)

Dunder Mifflin comes under fire for sending out paper products with a dirty watermark. During the chaos, Dwight and Jim bicker and dress up as one another to get on each other’s nerves.

“Classy Christmas” (Season 7, Episode 11/12)

Jim starts a snowball fight with Dwight that he can’t finish. Dwight reveals that he has a disguise for everyone in the office, and uses it to trick Jim.



Dwight is definitely the best character The Office has, and you can’t change my mind.