6 Essential Things To Keep In Your Car For All Types Of Emergencies

If you have a brand new fancy car or an old hand me down, you need these essentials in your car. Most people keep a few things in their cars such as air fresheners, aux cords, and the usual license and registration. These essentials cover all the possible scenarios that many people run into but leave out the obvious jumper cables and spare tire.

Pepper Spray

Technically this one should be on you at all times but make sure to keep it with you. Being alone, no matter who you are can be dangerous, and keeping yourself safe is so necessary. However, do not abuse this addition and make sure you know how to use it properly.

Period Kit

Grab a small bag, makeup bag, or plastic bag, and add all necessary essentials such as a change of pants, change of underwear, pads, tampons, wipes, and ibuprofen.

Cat Litter (if you live in snowy, icy areas)

This is a game-changer when it comes to driving in snowy, icy areas. If you are stuck then throw some cat litter on the ground and it will help with traction.

Stranded Kit

The worst-case scenario is your car breaks down on the side of the road, this is a kit packed with essentials to help you through. Grab a duffle bag and fill it with, some granola bars, a gallon of water, a safety blanket, flash light and extra clothes. This can also double as a go-bag which a lot of homes have in case of natural disasters.

Overnight Kit

Find yourself staying overnight without prior plans. The perfect thing to keep in your car is some essentials to help you with staying over the last minute or fixing yourself up if necessary. Grab a bag and throw in some makeup wipes, extra pair of glasses if you use them, mouth wash, a change of clothes and some makeup.