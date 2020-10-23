Betsey Johnson who is known for her innovative, girly, whimsical, and unusual designs has now dropped her Luv Betsey makeup line for Walmart exclusively! The Luv Betsey collection features a twelve shade eyeshadow palette, a four-piece lipstick set, a trio of lipgloss shimmer set (nude, pink, and red), a six shade glitter gel palette, a mascara plus an eyeliner duo, and as well as a cute pink and white soft brush kit which comes with a cosmetic bag.

This collection is currently being sold at walmat.com right now and will soon go out of stock as they are set on an unbelievable price of under $10! For this price, the products are definitely a steal. Their website reads, “with this new collection launching exclusively at Walmart, Betsey expands her cosmetics offering—reaching an even wider range of modern women who are looking for on-trend beauty options at an affordable price point.”

Johnson says, “I love makeup and I love that I have the opportunity through Walmart to do makeup with the quality that I believe in and a price range that is affordable. It gives me a chance to connect with my younger audience, who wants great makeup at a great price.” This collection dropped on the Walmart website on October 20 and in 3 days most of the items are already sold out but don’t worry, “the collection will also become available in Walmart stores across the country on Nov. 1″ according to Stylecaster.