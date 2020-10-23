Betsey Johnson Launches a Cute Makeup Collection for Walmart

Betsey Johnson who is known for her innovative, girly, whimsical, and unusual designs has now dropped her Luv Betsey makeup line for Walmart exclusively! The Luv Betsey collection features a twelve shade eyeshadow palette, a four-piece lipstick set, a trio of lipgloss shimmer set (nude, pink, and red), a six shade glitter gel palette, a mascara plus an eyeliner duo, and as well as a cute pink and white soft brush kit which comes with a cosmetic bag.

This collection is currently being sold at walmat.com right now and will soon go out of stock as they are set on an unbelievable price of under $10! For this price, the products are definitely a steal. Their website reads, “with this new collection launching exclusively at Walmart, Betsey expands her cosmetics offering—reaching an even wider range of modern women who are looking for on-trend beauty options at an affordable price point.”

Johnson says, “I love makeup and I love that I have the opportunity through Walmart to do makeup with the quality that I believe in and a price range that is affordable. It gives me a chance to connect with my younger audience, who wants great makeup at a great price.” This collection dropped on the Walmart website on October 20 and in 3 days most of the items are already sold out but don’t worry, “the collection will also become available in Walmart stores across the country on Nov. 1″ according to Stylecaster.

