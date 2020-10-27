8 Fun & Spooky Pet Costumes for Halloween (2020)

Halloween is approaching quickly, and I assume nearly everyone has or is finishing up the final touches on their costumes. However, too many people are focusing on their costumes and not their pets. Here are some of the best pet costumes people are sharing on the internet for this year’s spooky season.

LOBSTER DOG

Baby dogs first costume years ago. Just walking a lobster pic.twitter.com/nHBTsgImOg — Nathan Macintosh (@Nathanmacintosh) October 25, 2020

Owners of small dogs everywhere are getting a kick out of these cute lobster costumes that cover a majority of their pets. From a distance, the costumes will freak you out. However, the adorable canine underneath is worth it.

SERIAL KILLING CAT

Costume for holloween🎃

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/YYZNJCzAcG — Cats furr life (@cats_furr_life) October 23, 2020

Oh, my God. This costume takes a cat’s mean demeanor to a whole new level. It looks scarily real from the front and is worth the money, time, and probably scratches it takes to get your cat into this.

USPS DOG DELIVERY

If you want to support the USPS but don’t need US stamps, they have a gift shop with some legitimately rad clothing, bags, toys, and this frankly perfect postal worker costume for dogshttps://t.co/7Wx6pg0lOK pic.twitter.com/KsZg1pZDeC — Emily Grace Buck (@emilybuckshot) July 30, 2020

USPS continues to come through for Americans this year with their costume for dogs. The USPS uniform has never looked better than it will this Halloween on dogs everywhere.

SPIDER CAT

This costume is guaranteed to frighten everyone at first. A spider bouncing from object to object in your house will definitely freak a few people out before they remember the feline underneath.

IT, BEETLEJUICE, BANE, and a BAT

We had cats in costumes, now it’s the dogs turn pic.twitter.com/xgS7OwUNMc — Oriana Nichelle (@OrianaNichelle) October 21, 2020

All of these costumes are very convincing. The bat one especially freaked me out for a moment. You can tell owners really put in the work to make their pets as spooky as possible, whether the dog liked it or not.

Get creative this Halloween and add your pets to the mix. There are a variety of dog and cat-specific costumes you can buy or make that will make your night a little bit better.