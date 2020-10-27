CVS Is Having A Month-Long SALE In Its Beauty Aisle

This pandemic has changed a lot of our habits and makeup is definitely one of them! I personally went from doing makeup 5 days a week for work and school to none as I am a college student taking classes online and working remotely. On days I have found myself struggling to make my eyeliner wing even as these days I have not been doing makeup as often as I used to, early in this year. As a lot of us have realized this year that we don’t really need a lot of makeup because we are staying at home mostly, many cosmetic businesses have been experiencing major sales problems which is why they are forced to do a SALE to sell off their products from the shelves. So now we see that CVS is doing its all month-long SALE on select beauty items from cosmetics and skin-care to wellness and hair-care products on a weekly rotation basis.

Starting from October 25th through November 21st, this CVS Beauty Don’t Stop Event is offering countrywide savings on famous beauty brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Covergirl, Pixi, NYX, and others. Moreover, this month-long SALE also extends to CVS’s very own beauty brands such as GSQ by Glamsquad, Poparazzi with many exciting BOGO deals!

There are amazing deals on NYX cosmetics, particularly on its lip products which will be two for $11.98, as well as Pixi products such as its TikTok famous depuffing eye patches which normally retails for $40 will be for only $24. Whether you do your eyeliner every day or not a mascara is something you shouldn’t skip as your favorite drugstore mascaras by Maybelline and Covergirl are also now on sale! Also, we highly recommend, whenever you go to a CVS store, you should schedule your flu shot appointment as soon as possible because the weather is changing and we want our readers to be healthy and happy!