The hit British reality competition series, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, premiered its 18th season this Saturday. The show is essentially the British version of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘, as it involves celebrities learning how to ballroom dance from professionals. In fact, the U.S. version of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ was based on the British series.

This series is a condensed series, due to the current COVID-19 global pandemic. It also has fewer celebrities taking part. This series currently has competing to inherit Kelvin Fletcher’s glitterball trophy. But who has the best chance after one week? Here are the contenders for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ series 18 championship.

Singer, HRVY, and his partner Janette Manrara have clearly established themselves as the frontrunners after the premiere. Not only was their jive high-energy and entertaining, they also managed to score a 9 from judge Motsi Mabuse. No one has ever received a 9 in week one in ‘Strictly’ history. HRVY topped the leaderboard for the week, with a score of 25, and he has a creative choreographer in Janette, as a partner. Fans also might like to see Janette take home her first win after seven years on the show.

BBC radio presenter, Clara Amfo, and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec, might have been the most underrated couple in week 1. Despite only scoring an 18, their cha-cha was a lot of fun and pretty well-executed. Aljaz also gave her a lot of fun choreography, perfectly melding cha-cha and disco. These two also seem to have great chemistry, and Aljaz is known for being a really supportive teacher, and helping his partners improve tremendously. I think we might have a showdown between married pros in the finals. (Janette and Aljaz are married, just so you know).

EastEnders has had many of its actors compete on ‘Strictly’, with two of them taking home the win. Maisie Smith could easily be the third one to win. Maisie got one of the hardest dances to conquer in week one, the samba. However, she and her partner, Gorka Marquez, were a delight to watch. Maisie looks like a natural on stage, her technique was great, and she and Gorka have great chemistry. They scored three 8s from the judges, and came in second on the leaderboard. It’s great to seen Gorka have a partner again, after spending last year in the troupe. And last year’s champions, Kelvin Fletcher and Ott Mabuse, also got all 8s on their week 1 samba, so that could be a good sign for these two.

Boxer, Nicola Adams, is making history on ‘Strictly’, as she and her partner, Katya Jones, are the first ever same-sex couple to compete on the series. Nicola and Katya could also end up winning this thing. Despite getting one of the hardest dances, the quickstep, Nicola did a pretty good job. She was light on her feet, and you could tell she was having a lot of fun on stage. She and Katya scored three 7s from the judges, and ended up in a three-way tie for third on the leaderboard. Katya is also a creative choreographer, so expect some crazy dances from these two.