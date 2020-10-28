Cardi B Explains How Hip Hop Adds Value To Fashion

Recently on her Instagram, “Girls Like You” singer Cardi B posted a picture showcasing her Hermes Berkin Bags Collection which allowed trolls on social media to say that Black rappers “depreciate” the value of Birkin Bags. In a response to such unacceptable discriminatory comments, Cardi B posted a 4-minute long IGTV video explaining how her song lyrics have always had a positive effect on the sales of the brands she mentions in her songs, thus claiming that hip hop adds value to fashion!

She started the video addressing a discriminatory tweet she saw that mentioned her and other female rappers and questioned if they were worthy of getting a Birkin Bag, as to should these female rappers should have access to such high fashion exclusive bags and was claiming that Hermés Birkin bags “literally lost their value” because Black female rappers wear them.

Cardi B argues to this tweet with a very powerful statement: “Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities.” This is very true because a white celebrity is never questioned or trolled like this for wearing a luxury item, but when a woman of color wears a luxury item people think it can’t be real, it must be fake, she cannot afford it so probably someone else bought it for her if it’s authentic. Responding to the question on her ability to buy and have access to a Berkin she says, “first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermès store.”

“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value,” she added. “Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, sh*t go up.” She was referring to how her song lyrics with mentions of luxury brands improve the sales situation and search results of the company, for example, her “Bodak Yellow” track was a hit and it directly increased designer Christian Louboutin’s revenue for that season. She added, “when ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+ percent.” She has a point as even when in her song “I Like It Like That” she mentioned the shoes by Cristobal Balenciaga in her song lyrics, “I like those Balenciaga’s, the ones that look like socks” right after it the company saw a huge spike in the search for that product and also improved their sales which is why Cardi revealed that this is the reason why the brand Balenciaga worked with her this year, thus claiming, “like hip-hop, we start trends.”

Moreover, she even spoke against the critics who pose a question on the authenticity of a designer bag when in the arm of a Black or Hispanic woman. She argued that these women are doctors, lawyers, realtors, models, etc. who are working hard in their fields and then purchasing these expensive bags with their own hard-earned money!

In addition, Cardi sends a very important message to her fans saying whether the bag is a Berkin or a regular ALDO bag, it doesn’t make them any less special if they cannot afford to buy luxury bags. She said, “let me tell you something: if you’re a regular girl you don’t gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin doesn’t make you.” She continued saying that there are other fast fashion brands like Fashion Nova, Zara, and H&M who do a pretty good job of making fashionable items inspired by high fashion brands like Hermes and others which they can choose to wear instead. If they can’t afford something they should not feel low about themselves! She urges, “don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself. Don’t compare yourself to anybody [on] the internet. This internet sh*t is fake,” she says this to her fans are sees them as special whether or not they wear a brand and that is a very beautiful message, especially in this day and age as every day we see there is so much fakeness all over the internet that makes people look down upon themselves by comparing their lives with others which is not at all helpful for their mental health.