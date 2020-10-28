Chris Hemsworth Releases New & Hilarious “Meditation” Videos

Over the years, Avengers star, Chris Hemsworth, has been able to maintain the status of unproblematic. He and his wife, Elsa Pataky, always come across as funny, kind, eco-friendly, and down to Earth. They continuously steer clear of celebrity drama, and for the most part, keep their lives relatively private. The glimpses they do give fans into their everyday life usually comes in the form of cute or silly pictures and videos. Hemsworth upped his game in the competition for the best Hollywood Chris when he shared his most recent project on YouTube and Instagram. He used his business, Centr, a health and fitness company, to provide the internet with free and hilarious Hemsworth family entertainment.

At first glance, it would seem that Hemsworth has created a set of meditation-videos, each a minute long, called “Affirmations That Positively Absolutely Probably (Most Likely) Won’t Make Your 2020 Worse.” However, with further inspection, you realize this is not what they are at all. Hemsworth’s affirmations are just videos of him trying and failing at self-care like the rest of us this year. Throughout the “episodes,” he is interrupted by his kids, tries to resist petting his cute dog, worries about murder hornets, and lets his mind drift to the stress of this year. Every video gives us confirmation that, like the rest of us, he is struggling to maintain his composure.

https://twitter.com/hemsbest/status/1320912071207374848

There are currently a total of six videos that Hemsworth gave us a teaser for on his Instagram Page. Even their titles align with what we are all feeling. “Breathe. Or don’t.” shows Hemsworth attempting to meditate in his pool as his kid swims around. “Become one with the chaos.” is just 60 seconds of Hemsworth trying to ignore the screams of his kids as the dog begs for food. The number of times during the pandemic I haven’t been able to find a minute alone is too many, and Hemsworth captures these moments perfectly.



Most celebrity videos released this year have faced backlash. The internet has made it clear they don’t need or want actors and actresses telling them to hang in there. It seems, however, Hemsworth has managed to create content that resonates with everyday people as we struggle to keep calm.