The Lovely Adele has been at the center of attention with her surprising weight loss, which we had been seeing over several social media posts but was fully confirmed when she recently hosted SNL. She cracked a few jokes and did some renditions of her work through various monologues. One of which focused on a sort of SNL version of The Bachelorette. It always seems that when our celebrities come out of hiding, a rumor or two is bound to fly. For Adele, it was the relationship rumor. Rumors swirled that she was involved with Skepta, a British rapper. All of this is, according to People magazine.

After these reports were released, the rumor took off, with other publications taking off with the story. Everything from who is Skepta to their relationship origin articles popped up. However, it seems it was all a bit premature.

Adele took to her Instagram on October 28, 2020, to squash these rumors and put them to rest. Her post starts by thanking SNL for letting her host and wishing America well on the upcoming election.

However, the post ended with an answer to the question that no one officially asked her regarding her dating status. Take a look at the post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5Z2n8gc-d/

Welp, that about sums it up with a nice bow. Calling herself a single cat lady should quiet those rumors. Or maybe that was her hope. Regardless of the truth, we can learn from this until it comes directly from the mouth of the lion; everything is a rumor.