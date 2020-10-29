Lyst is known for creating its index reports based on all interactions on social media, page views, searches, mentions, and filters more than 8 million items from thousands of online stores around the globe. In its recent report, Lyst Index revealed that Gucci becomes the world hottest brand in 2020, Q3 by beating Nike – giant US sportswear brand which topped the list in Q2.

Gucci secures this position mainly after the attention it gained after live-streaming its Epilogue collection in July, which was watched by more than 35 million viewers hence making it Gucci’s most-watched virtual event. Moreover, Gucci’s pageviews “soared 52 percent year-on-year in the quarter.” (Hughes, 2020).

Off-White ranks as the second hottest brand in the world after it recently opened new locations in fashion capitals like London and Milan, Moreover, its founder Virgil Abloh has launched a one million dollar scholarship fund for supporting black fashion students, which is an amazing way of giving back to his community!

Nike drops to the third rank from first, but on the bright side, the brand has reported an 82 percent spike in digital sales after launching its very first maternity line that catered to pregnant women and new mothers.

The remaining 17 world’s hottest brands in 2020 Q3 are as follows: Prada, Balenciaga, Fendi, Versace, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Jacquemus, Burberry, Moncler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Balmain, Adidas, Givenchy, Fear of God, Marine Serre.