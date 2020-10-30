5 Amazon On The Go Products Perfect To Calm Stress and Anxiety

Managing your stress and anxiety on the go can be difficult. It’s hard to find a second to sit down and take a breath because all you can do is panic. There are many techniques to learn about how to manage these feelings on the go, at work, or a night out but sometimes the last thing you want to do is clear your head and work on your mental health, so these 5 products from amazon will help you quickly manage your stress and anxiety while on the go.

This is a small chapstick sized thing that can easily fit into your purse or pocket. When you feel overwhelmed take this out and take a deep breath in through the nose while holding the scent stick up to your nose. The scent will help ground you and the lavender have calming properties. This is small, discrete, and very easy to use.

A fidget cube may seem a bit childish but they aren’t. They can be very helpful for all types of people and this one is wood with black which makes it look a bit more grown-up and a bit more discrete if thats what you going for. If you love fun colors and don’t mind what people think then grab yourself on that is all kinds of colors.

This blend of essential oils will do a similar thing that the scent stick will do. You can take this and roll it on your wrists and neck. The scent will waft continuing to help you stay calm through the day. It is also perfect to help you fall asleep faster.

If your not a fidgeter and don’t really like smells then this is perfect for you. Ashwagandha is known for having calming properties. It helps with anxiety and lowering cortisol levels. Throw the bottle in your purse and take one whenever you need it.

This is another type of fidget toy except this one is a cube to play with. It is a neutral silver so perfect for anywhere and anytime.