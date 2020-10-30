Thanksgiving might not seem like the holiday to dress up but it can be worth the effort especially when something simple as just doing your makeup can make you feel like a queen. In addition to saying out thanks and enjoying lots of delicious food, a touch of glamorous makeup for that occasion cannot hurt but it can make you feel fancy. In fact, our advice is to dress up, do your makeup, take amazing pictures for social media, show off how fabulous you look, and especially your makeup, and then feel free to dig in and enjoy this holiday like no other. So, here are our suggestions for the makeup looks you will want to wear this Thanksgiving. Be sure, if you chose one of these looks Thanksgiving will be a glamorous holiday for you.

1. Warm Glitter Glam For Thanksgiving

Since Thanksgiving is a holiday, why not go for some glam? This tutorial is perfect for those who want to look like a queen for a special occasion. For the glam look choose an eyeshadow palette that has warm fall colors like rusty red and add golden glitter on top. Because this is makeup for a holiday, do not forget to put on some falsies and to contour your face.

2. Fall Colors For A Thanksgiving Makeup Look

If the first look is a bit too much for you then this one might just be right, softer than the first one but still glamourous. Once again choose warm fall colors for your eyes and create that beautiful fall-inspired eye makeup worthy of a holiday. So give it something extra ad some eyeliner and falsies. And to bring it all together do your base,m contour, and glam it up with highlighter.

3. Simple Thanksgiving Makeup

If you want a softer but yet holiday-appropriate look this is the one you should go for. Chose brown-ish fall colors for your eyes and create this amazing light smokey eye. To keep the overall look still very natural add just mascara to your eyelashes and go for a nude lip. This look is perfect no matter what kind of attire you choose to wear on Thanksgiving.

4. Elegant Makeup Look For Thanksgiving

Another soft makeup look with an elegant touch. If you prefer softer makeup looks and want to look like a real lady for Thanksgiving, this is the tutorial you should watch. Once again use a rusty eyeshadow to define your eyes and blend to create softness. Then apply mascara and/or falsies, do your base, contour a bit and finish the look with a rusty red lip.

5. Statement Makeup Look For Thanksgiving

This strong makeup look is for advanced makeup lovers. If you want to look unforgettable for Thanksgiving this look might be worth the while. Strong eyeshadows and glittery half-cut crease and a bold lip are all that this look is about. If you are aiming for an Instagramable Thanksgiving look, this is the way to get glammed up.