Who is Adele’s New Mystery Man?

Adele appeared on Saturday Night Live, on October 24, the 32-year-old woman thanked everyone who made her performance possible. She opened the show by poking fun at her weight loss journey. On her Instagram post, she said, “Had the best time on SNL!”.

Adele Revealing The Tea

Unfortunately, for us and according to sources at Elle, she is still the single cat lady and did not confirm the rumors about her and Skepta being together.

But that does not stop me from digging up some clear indications that love is possible in the air for Adele and Skepta.

Unofficial Beau

The rumors started back in September 2019, when Adele attended his birthday party in London. And the rumors didn’t stop there. The two exchange flirty Instagram comments beneath a photo of the Grammy winner watching her 2016 Glastonbury Festival performance, according to sources at US weekly.

And the favorite comment is when Skepta said, “Finally got your password lol”. Seems like Skepta knows how to keep it up with the inside jokes between the two.

The Divorcee

Simon Konecki was the lucky one to marry Adele and have an eight-year-old son together. The former couple went public in January 2012, got secretly married in December 2019 and then got divorced in April 2019. But at least they’re co-parenting and ni=ot bitter about the divorce.

The Man Behind The Album

The mystery man was the reason we got these hit songs, Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Set Fire to the Rain’, ‘Turning Tables’ and ‘Someone Like You’ from her second album, 21. The mystery man was rumored to be her former photographer, Alex Sturrock, and dated from 2008-2009. But turns the guy wasn’t so great after getting engaged to someone else after they’ve spilt, according to sources at Celebrity Nine.

Before You Cheat

The first known love of Adele’s was seen in her album 19. After founding out the first mystery man was cheating on her, she dumped him and released an album. I do not know what can be worse. Having an album dedicated to you being a cheater or losing Adele? Either way, I am pretty sure this guy is really feeling the guilt about doing her wrong now.

He inspired the songs ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Cold Shoulder’, ‘Melt My Heart to Stone’, ‘First Love’, ‘Right as Rain’ and ‘Tired’. And even wanted some cut of the royalties of being the inspiration. Let’s talk about this rudeness by reading more information from this article.

Single Cat Lady

Even though Adele is single at least she is happy and healthy. And what better to celebrate being single than by having a cat or two to keep you company. They’re cute and cuddly.

What are your thoughts about Adele and Skepta? I personally think that they will announce being boyfriend and girlfriend sometime in the future. Or they may remain friends that will flirt with each other every now and then. Adele has been through a lot of heartbreak and maybe one day she’ll experience love.