While Halloween will look a little different this year due to the pandemic, it’s still important to have fun this October 31st. Netflix has recently released a great line-up of scary, and not so scary movies to watch this spooky season! Let’s take a look at my favorite new Halloween movies that come out this year (spoiler-free of course)!

Hubie Halloween

This comical take on a scary Halloween movie is perfect for any age. While still having a few scary moments, I would say this is a lighter version of a scary movie. Set in Salem, New Hampshire, the main character, Hubie Dubious is known as the adult laughing stock of this spooky town. He is a fully grown adult that ‘volunteers’ with the public safety department. He is best known for reporting essentially everything that happens in the town that is ‘out of the ordinary’ which includes things like new neighbors, new street signs, and now, a murder case. On Halloween, Hubie accidentally involves himself in a murder mystery case. After seeing the incident, Hubie goes to report what he saw to the police. However, when he tells them they don’t believe him. Hubie is determined to solve this case to prove to everyone that he’s not just a volunteer.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Mysterious things start happening when a group of campers from a local camp go into the woods for the night. After one of the group members named Daniel go missing, the group leader and another member begin to search for him in the woods away from the campsite While out searching for Daniel, they stumble upon an old house where they find a creepy old man that seems to know a little too much. One by one the campers start to disappear. The remaining campers begin to search for clues and answers in the woods.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Desperate for a fresh start, the main character Dani starts a new job as the caretaker to two tragedy-stricken children. As she learns more about the history of the family and the estate, she begins to notice strange events that start happening on and inside the property. As time goes on, she begins to question some of the stories she’s been told about the house. While this is a series rather than a movie, it’s perfect to binge-watch on Halloween night!

A Babysitters Guide to Monster Hunting

If you’re anything like me and kind of hesitant to watch serious scary movies, this one is for you! This movie follows a teenager named Kelly and her mission to save the kid she’s babysitting from a villain that has kidnapped him. The man who took the kid claims he is going to make every nightmare that he has ever had come true. Along the way, Kelly meets a group of kids that have had encounters with real monsters and offer to help her save the child. This is also a great family movie to watch!

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Set in the Bronx of New York City, a group of kids starts to notice the spike of missing person flyers around their neighborhood. As more people start to notice this, the borough begins to be on edge especially with Halloween right around the corner. While out one night, the group of kids came across a man in a dark alley being attacked by a vampire. They come to the conclusion that the group of vampires is the ones killing all those missing people. The local authorities don’t believe them, so they decide to take matters into their own hands.

The Paramedic

This movie follows a plot similar to the hit Netflix show, ‘You’ where the main character is struggling in his own romantic life so he takes it out on someone else. In this movie, a paramedic is paralyzed when he’s hit by a truck while driving an ambulance. As the medical bills pile higher, he finds himself overwhelmed and angry with what happened to him. This puts a significant amount of stress on his romantic life. He develops an obsession with the woman who left him which leads him to do awful things.

#Alive

The movie’s set starts off with a group of adults and teenagers playing online video games when they receive an urgent message from the news telling them that a ‘zombie disease’ is spreading around the nation. The main character, Oh Joon-Woo looks out of his apartment to see a fleet of people running away from the building. After watching for a few minutes, he finally understands what everyone was running from, a handful of people biting people and eating them. Unsure of what to do, he locks his doors and stays inside.

Cadaver

This mysteriously odd movie starts off when a group of people from a poverty-ridden European town are offered a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay at a luxurious hotel to watch a play. Thinking nothing of the oddness of this whole situation, they take the mysterious man up on his offer. The townsfolk arrive at the lavish hotel where they are instructed to put on gold masks so that the help doesn’t mistake them for actors in the play. Things began to take a dark turn when a little girl from the group goes missing.

His House

Similar to the movie ‘The Purge’ this movie is set at a compound of asylum houses where two immigrants are forced to stay to prove their mental stability. Our main characters, an immigrant couple who came from a war-stricken South Sudan, are so grateful for the opportunity to be in the US that they comply and begin living in the compound. They begin to hear things around the house and in the walls but brush it off because they want to stay in the US.

Rebecca

Saving the best for last, this movie based on Daphne Du Maurier’s timeless novel, takes you back to a time where people didn’t fall in love through Zoom or social media. The story begins when a young girl, Rebecca meets a man named Maxim de Winter who immediately sweeps her off her feet. They fall in love and move to his massive mansion called the Manderly. New to living this lavish lifestyle, she finds herself struggling to adjust and seeks companionship in the housekeeping, Mrs. Danvers. As she spends more and more time there, she begins hearing stories about her husband’s first wife who is now deceased. She begins seeing things and learning things that just don’t make sense.

All things considered, with this lineup of new movies, quarantine Halloween doesn’t seem so bad after all!