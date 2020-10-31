Top 10 Most & Least Popular Halloween Candies of 2020

Halloween has to be the most fun and laid back holiday of the year. You get to dress up as anything or anyone you want to and indulge in all the sweets because, on October 31st, calories don’t count. However, there is one question a person must ask themselves in preparation for Halloween. What candy will I be passing out? This decision determines the kind of house you will be labeled as next Halloween. If you decide on something exceptionally lame, it may even be the reason you are egged later on in the night. That is why I am here to lay out the top ten best and worst candies of 2020, provided by a Herald&Review survey.

BEST

10. Hershey Bar

The Hershey Bar has always been a classic. Its rank within the top ten candies in the United States has remained consistent over the years. You can’t go wrong with a solid bar of milk chocolate.

9. Nerds

The treat that is both delicious and fun to eat. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like I don’t see Nerds as much in stores anymore. I think that might be what makes them such a fun treat.

8. Butterfingers

Never been a fan of butterfingers. However, I know many people who have made trades for them over the years. This flakey treat has yet to go out of style.

7. Kit Kats

I love Kit Kats. The mini ones are so easy to mindlessly snack on as well. That’s probably why calories don’t count on Halloween.

6. Twix Bars

The decision between the left or right side of a Twix is always a hard one. Personally, I’m a left kind of gal. Luckily, I don’t think people are too picky about this particular candy decision.

5. Sour Patch Kids

Yes, after too many your mouth will hurt. However, it is always worth it in my opinion.

4. Skittles

Again, never been a fan. However, they have always served as a strong bargaining chip when trading candy.

3. Snickers

A classic. The perfect combination of peanuts, caramel, and chocolate. It also helps their commercials are always super fun.

2. M&Ms

My all-time favorite hands down. You can almost always find a small bag of these somewhere around my apartment.

1. Take 5

Unless you have ever tried these, you might be a little surprised. However, I’m not going to lie, they are amazing.

Worst

10. Licorice

I’m just going to say it. You deserve to be labeled as “that house” if this is what you are handing out.

9. Good & Plenty

I think this licorice that just looks different. Never been able to really figure this one out.

8. Mary Janes

This is not the kind of Mary Jane I would like to find in my Halloween basket.

7. Tootsie Rolls

If you really need your fix of Tootsie Rolls, go to the bank. Otherwise, keep them out of Halloween baskets.

6. Necco Wafers

Yeah, no.

5. Smarties

I don’t mind Smarties, and I don’t think they deserve to be on this list. However, too many of these are just annoying.

4. Wax Cola Bottles

These are fun to open up… and that’s about it. The only real taste they have is the wax that gets stuck in your teeth when you tear the top off.

3. Circus Peanuts

Nope. Never. No.

2. Peanut Butter Kisses

Lots of hate for candy corn, Smarties, and the weird black and orange candies I’m informed are called Peanut Butter Kisses https://t.co/42XoNbcV8v pic.twitter.com/ANQV1rdVO2 — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) October 8, 2020

I had to go all the way to Twitter to find a picture of this outdated candy. That is almost too much peanut butter.

1. Candy Corn

You are actively trying to be lame.