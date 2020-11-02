10 Celebrities Who Have Publicly Endorsed a 2020 Presidential Candidate

Between a global pandemic and the most crucial presidential election we have ever seen, 2020 is a wild ride. The United States is looking rough this year, and many around the world are wondering what is in store for us next. Due to the state of our country, celebrities with platforms have been taking stances more so than usual and endorsing presidential candidates. Here are a few A-list celebrities who have shocked us all with their endorsements this year.

Team Trump

Ice-T

Ice Cube: "Donald Trump Is What Americans Aspire to Be" https://t.co/W0n5HDlB1G pic.twitter.com/l37xnamnmt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 13, 2016

Ice Cube stated earlier in October that he reached out to both candidates to discuss a plan to help American Black communities. He says that it was the Trump administration who responded to him, and because of that, he has no choice but to endorse the candidate. The Biden Administration has refuted this claim, but Ice Cube has doubled down on his support for Trump since then. People were shocked by this particular celebrity endorsement, as Ice Cub has always openly expressed his disdain for Trump in the past.

Lil Wayne

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne’s endorsement made sense to most people. In past interviews, Lil Wayne has expressed that unless a matter involves him, he does not care about the subject. His statement made clear he has detached himself from the struggles of the working class. He has also stated several times, that his stardom proves the Black community is not suppressed as he has never endured racism. No one was shocked he chose Trump.

Brett Farve

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Farve has always been vocal about his dislike for those who kneel during the anthem in football. Since retiring from the NFL, Farve has become an avid golfer. He is often pictured golfing with his pal, President Trump. He was quick to back Trump in 2016 and it seems he is doing it again.

Kirstie Alley

TRUMP!! Doing great!!! Going great!! Steady as you go!!! GREAT JOB!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

No one has really heard from Alley until this year. The Cheers star gave Trump her endorsement and continues to be active on Twitter as she argues with Biden voters.

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

Jay Culter was pictured earlier this year with Fox News host, Tomi Lahren. Lahren is mostly known for her controversial statements about the Black community. When Cutler reposted Jack Nicklaus’ Trump endorsement, no one was shocked. Cutler has always been conservative, and his spottings with Lahren spoke loudly about he was voting for long before his Instagram post.

Team Biden

Dwayne Johnson

Watch "Dwayne Johnson Discusses 2020 Presidential Endorsement with Joe Biden & Kamala Harris" on YouTube https://t.co/EBW1HICevv — In God We Trust. (@JoseSua59343564) October 25, 2020

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this year and publicly announced his Biden Harris endorsement. He sat down with an interview with the two candidates and talked to them about how they plan to fix the country. Johnson has never endorsed a candidate before this, so most people were a little surprised by his announcement.

Cher

Cher debuts song "Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe" at Biden benefit concert https://t.co/5fMyHEJaGK pic.twitter.com/dOPuDdytWX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2020

Cher has always been politically vocal, so no one was shocked that she had something to say about this election. She has been all around the country and all over the internet endorsing Biden. She has even held socially distanced concerts for the candidate.

George Clooney

Clooney teamed up with former President Barack Obama this year for the election. The two sat down for an interview and discussed why Biden was the best choice for the country. Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, international law, and human rights lawyer has been against Trump from the beginning. It is no shock that her husband is in agreeance.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is over on Instagram spilling absolute tea, we have no choice but to utterly stan. pic.twitter.com/wNfnb3NVKH — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) October 23, 2020

Jennifer Aniston just joined Instagram this year and has used her platform to endorse Joe Biden as president. She recently posted a picture of her submitting her vote for Biden, adding, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye.” Kanye responded to Aniston, saying, “Friends wasn’t funny.” Kanye still wants people to know you can write his name in on ballots. However, I don’t recommend it.

Tracee Ellis Ross

LIVE—2020 Democratic National Convention: AOC, Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden, Stacey Abrams, and John Legend headline night 2 of the DNC, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross #DNC2020 https://t.co/7djmrxMPxr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 19, 2020

The Blackish star, Tracee Ellis Ross has been publicly endorsing Biden since the DNC. She hosted the convention on its second night of airing on national television. The cast of Blackish, Ross included, has always supported Black Lives Matter. It came as no surprise that Ross has played a large role in Biden’s campaign.

Never have we seen so many celebrities come forward with presidential endorsements. However, this proves that voting this year is crucial. Everybody is trying to do their part in getting Americans to cast their ballots. I too, strongly encourage you to vote by November 3rd. Good luck!