Kylie and Kendall Jenner Face Backlash Over Their Massive Halloween Party

Just last week, the Kardashian clan faced backlash on social media for sharing pictures from Kim’s 40th birthday party. Kim had brought a few dozen of her closest friends and family to a private island where they could forget about the virus for a few days and have fun. Many people emphasized that much of the world can’t afford to “forget” about the pandemic and have no desire to see the family flaunt their wealth and privileges. The news was hot for about 15 minutes before everyone moved on. However, it seems the youngest Kardashians, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, didn’t take the hint and threw a raging Halloween and early birthday party for Kendall the night of October 31st.

Kendall Jenner celebrates 25th birthday at star-studded Halloween party. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hu4Jkc8kbk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2020

Livin Cool, a clothing brand, shared a picture on their Instagram story of what seems to be Kylie and Kendall’s attempt to keep the party hush-hush. The image is of a flyer that states, “Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” Partygoers did not stay true to this one rule. Guests flooded their social media with pictures and videos from the party on Halloween night, revealing celebrities such as Justin Beiber, The Weekend, Jaden Smith, Saweetie, and Doja Cat were all in attendance. Kylie broke her social media rule a little later in the night and when she began posting on her own Twitter and Instagram page.

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it…. pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

Once again, people were outraged by the family’s inability to follow the rules of the pandemic like everyone else. The celebrities who made an appearance have also faced backlash. After months of Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin telling people to wear masks and social distance, the internet was quick to point out the hypocrisy of attending a party that did neither. No one was social distancing or wearing masks except for hired servers and bartenders spotted in the background of pictures. Jaden Smith’s costume was a point of criticism when a video of him wearing a ventilator during the party, seemingly dressed up as a COVID patient, went viral.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have yet to make a statement regarding their party and the initial attempt to keep it off the internet. If the Kardashian’s track record means anything though, there most likely won’t be one. Kim still has yet to respond to the criticism surrounding her birthday party getaway but has continued to post pictures. Many assume we can expect the same from the Jenner sisters.