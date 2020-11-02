Lori Loughlin Begins Two Month Prison Sentence for Varsity Blues Scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin reported to a Northern California federal prison on Friday, November 19th, to start her two-months sentence for the part she played in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty back in May of this year for paying up to $500,000 to Rick Singer and the Key Worldwide Foundation. Their payoff led to the false portrayal that their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, were members of the University of Southern California crew team.

The scandal that has been dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI revealed that Singer and various college coaches and administrators offered parents the option of cheating on standardized tests or paying a large fee to bribe their kid’s way into college. Loughlin and her husband were not the only A-list celebrity parents to use this side door method to gain college admission for their children. Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also found guilty.

Huffman served 11 days in federal prison last October after admitting her crime in court. Huffman spent her time locked up with the general population. She was denied any special treatment and expected to follow the same rules as everyone else. Loughlin is also spending her time in the general population while in prison. She must abide by the rules, which include a daily 5 a.m. wake up call, the standard khaki pants and brown t-shirt uniform, and five roll calls per day for inmates.

Due to Loughlin’s sentence taking place during the height of the pandemic, there is no visitation allowed for inmates. Loughlin underwent COVID testing before entering the prison facility and placed in quarantine with the rest of the general population inmates. A COVID outbreak within Loughlin’s facility could lead to an early release for inmates; however, with the precautions taken, it seems unlikely.

Following Loughlin’s sentence, she will have to pay $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. The scandal is not over for the family once Loughlin finishes her duties. Giannulli will be spending five months in prison after his wife finishes her sentence at the end of the year. The court has ordered Giannulli to pay a separate fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service following his incarceration, which will end in May of 2021.

Olivia and Isabella have not made any statements so far regarding Loughlin’s two-month departure. Sources say that regardless of the family’s time spent preparing for this moment, it was still a tough goodbye for everyone involved. The family was relatively silent about the matter on social media during the trials and will most likely remain so during Loughlin’s time in prison.