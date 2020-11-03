4 Steps On How To Navigate Holiday Spending The Smart Way

The holidays are fast approaching and it is so nerve-racking to understand how much money is going to fly out of your bank account. It is anticipated that a large amount of shopping this year is going to be done online due to the pandemic. This means spending even more on shipping. It can be confusing navigating this time and your bank account but don’t worry with these simple steps you can find your wallet won’t be so light after the holiday season.

Check the Deals

Deals are going live as we speak for the holidays because black friday is going to be a little different this year. When the sites ask you to sign up for emails, do so for this season. It will give you fast notifications to things on sale. Amazon is known for its holiday deals.

Plan Ahead

Make yourself a list of what you are going to get everyone for the holidays, make sure this includes food and smaller gifts such as cookie trays that you might be showing up to people’s houses with. Keep this all on a list with the prices next to them to make sure you are staying on track with everything you need and not straying off with useless things that will waste more of your money.

Budget

Give yourself a holiday budget and make sure to divide it up. Assign a certain amount to presents, some to decorations and some to holiday outings. By sticking to this budget you will always be aware of how much you are going to spend at the end. Keep in mind that extra money should always be left over for emergencies, don’t blow your bank account.

Start Early

Make sure to start right away if you haven’t already because this will ease the amount of money you spend. It won’t all go at once if you spend little by little.