The Real co-host, Jeannie Mai recently had to leave the cast of Dancing With The Stars, Season 29, due to a health implication that required immediate attention. It was announced on Monday, November 2, that she had to leave the show.

On Monday evening, she posted an Instagram post she had a “dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.”

Mai Infectious Throat

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHG3JUkhcZz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mai said, “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here,” according to sources at USA Today. But she is not the only one who is heartbroken about this recent news. Her cast members and fans took to social media their thoughts about the Mai’s short-lived season.

Dancing Partner For Life

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHF8y98L8yi/?utm_source=ig_embed

Professional Dance, Brandon Armstrong took to Instagram reliving all the moments they’ve shared this season and wishing her a speedy recovery. Armstrong is such a sweet guy inside and out.

The Light Of The Show

. @jeanniemai, you have been such a light on his show and I will miss having your energy on set. You are in our hearts as you go through this. We love you so much! ❤️ @brandonkstrong @DancingABC @aj_mclean pic.twitter.com/0PXw8YZN7H — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) November 2, 2020

Cheryl Burke tweeted with a video with her dancing partner, Aj McLean, about the new friendship and expressing Mai’s positive light on the show. Burke was even in a lost for words at the beginning of the video.

Restoring & Reuniting With Hugs

My sweet @jeanniemai ♥️♥️♥️ Praying for a speedy recovery and complete restoration of health. You were such a light in my DWTS journey…my friend, my show & tell partner and the sunshine that made me smile. Looking forward to reuniting and giving you the biggest hug!♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dt4Rd2GS8r — Monica Aldama (@monicaaldama) November 2, 2020

Monica Aldama shares her thoughts about the news and wants to give Mai a hug. And hopes for her speedy recovery. Just looking at these photos can see how energetic Jeannie Mai was with any cast member of the show.

Tyra Banks did an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight about her reaction. Banks said she did not expect at all and is completely shocked that Mai was going through something like and still performed.

Do-Over Now!

I was so sad to hear about Jeannie Mai having to withdraw and wish her a speedy recovery. She definitely got short changed since she could have made it to top 4. She represented the rare Asian on the show and was an excellent role model! Give her a do-over! — Deena (@DeenaFtweets) November 3, 2020

A fan appreciated Mai bringing Asian representation on screen and wants Mai to receive a second chance on the show. Well, I certainly hope next season they’ll bring in a few returning stars on the screen Especially since it is there 30th season. We can only hope right.

The Right Choice

I hope she gets better soon❤️She was one of my favs, but she made the right decision to leave the show. Prayers🙏 — Umm chile anyways so… (@Takigurl69peri1) November 2, 2020

One fan supports Mai’s decision because health comes first. This was a tough decision to hear, but thankfully Mai has many supporters that wish her a speedy recovery.

The way Jeannie Mai performed gave many fans so much joy to watch and her personality always shined no matter if she was in practice or on the ballroom. There are many emotions and emotions are set even higher when the clipped of Jeannie Mai’s journey was showed on DWTS.

DWTS Pays Tribute

In this video, Mai explains her health implications and takes a look back on her journey on the show. We went through a rollercoaster of emotions with Jeannie Mai at the beginning of this week but she’s out of surgery now and recovering. Mai, you have inspired many during your time on the show and I hope once you’re well you keep on being the light wherever you land next.