Unlike any other year before, this one robbed us of many opportunities to experiment with our makeup. As most of the events that we would be dressing up and doing some fancy makeup looks were canceled, there were not many opportunities to glam up properly. But, with the winter holidays approaching, here comes our last chance to glam up this year after all. Even though masks might be required for this year’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities, there are many looks that will emphasize your eyes and steal the show from the mask. However, in case you might be taking part in this year’s festivities only virtually, a full face makeup look will make you feel glamorous and make you forget about 2020. So, check out the hottest winter makeup looks that will make your holidays more glamorous than the rest of the year.

1. The Classic Red Lip & Winged Eyeliner Look

If you love classic looks then this elegant and timeless red lip & winged eyeliner makeup is the right choice for you. Whether you will be celebrating this year’s holidays with your family or with your colleagues from work or school, this look is a perfect choice. If you are participating in the festivities virtually you will love the red lip but, in case you will have to wear a mask the winged eyeliner will make your eyes stand out.

2. Winter Holiday Cat Eye

If you are crazy about makeup but had no chance to pull off something extra this year yet, then this holiday version of a cat eye is the ideal choice for you. A bold colored cat eye with some glitter because it is for the holidays, after all, pared with a bold lip, will make you look unforgettable this holiday season. So, if you are more advanced in terms of makeup and love wearing bold makeup look, this is the one you should go for.

3. The Graphic Liner Trend

One of the hottest makeup trends of 2020 is the graphic liner makeup look. If you feel like standing out on that Christmas/New Year’s Eve party then this is the look you should go for. Do a full face contour, define your eyes with eyeliner, add the glitter, and then the extra eyeliner line to define the crease of your eyes.

4. The Simple & Fast Makeup Look

A fast and easy makeup look that will have both your eyes and lips stand out. This makeup look is the perfect combination of a more natural look and something extra on the eyes and lips. In order to create this look make sure to do your base, contour, and give your face that healthy glow with some highlighter and blush. For the eyes, make sure to define them with a bit of eyeliner that you smoke out and for the finishing touch do a slightly darker but yet natural lip.

5. Holiday Glam

Nothing says holidays like golden glitter. So, for this glamorous holiday makeup look make sure to draw a sharp eyeliner, put glitter on your eyelids, and apply some falsies. In order to bring the whole look together don’t forget the red lip because nothing says Christmas or New Year like a bold red lip. Plus, wearing red for New Year’s Eve brings luck.