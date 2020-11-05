Best High Fashion Black Friday SALES To Look Out For

Every year the last weekend of November marks as Black Friday and this year it falls on the 27th. In the UK Boxing Day used to be the biggest sale of the year but now our Black Friday sale has broken that record. It makes sense as our Black Friday sale comes just in time before Christmas when we want to buy gifts for our loved ones and also treat ourselves with a nice dress to wear at the family and work parties and the new year. To make your Black Friday shopping easy, we have put together a list of all high fashion retail sites from where you can shop luxury fashion at a big discount, as well as what you should shop for? Have a look!

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Portar is the worlds premier online luxury fashion destination. Last year was the first time this e commerce fashion store participated in Black Friday a Sale. Based on its last year’s sale we can predict that this year also it will offer a genourous 30% discount on its new season items from brands like Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Max Marra, Marni, Bottega Veneta, Rejina Pyo, Victoria Beckham, etc.

Farfetch

Farfetch is an online retail site that sells designer items. It also offers a 30% off but a little different than Net-A-Portar, as Farfetch’s last years Black Friday Sale was a 30% additional discount on its clearance items. So this way with Net-A-Portar you can shop new season times at a discount and with Farfetch you can buy some incredibly fashionable last season stock at a bargain buy simply using a promotional code at the checkout. Aside from Black Friday sale designers like Balenciaga, Prada, Saint Laurent and The Row were also featured in the sale and had a 40% off on their pieces.

Selfridges

Like other department stores Selfridegfes does not do a Black Friday sale but what it launches instead is an event called “Christmas Come Early”. Selfridges offers a 20% discount typically on its full-price designer merchandise. To learn more about what brands are excluded from the sale click here. They offer discount on luxury brands like, Rejina Pyo, Roksanda and Alessandra Rich and mid-range labels like, Kitri, Ganni, Rixo, Reformation and high-streetwear brands like, Topshop, Karen Millen and Whistles.

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader is a fne jewelry store from the UK that sells its collection of contemporary jewelry pieces which can also be personalized or engraved. Many couples prefer getting married around Christmas so the timing of their sale can’t be more perfect than this! The soon-to-be brides or grooms can shop from here as well as the ones who got married around Christmas can buy personalized anniversary presents for their spouse here. You can get a 30% off on all items on the site. Good news is that Monica Vinader started its Black Friday deals five days early last year, they gave an extended Black Friday sale until Tuesday to shop its exclusive deals. Moreover thoroghout the week they gave deals of 40% off on select lines.

What should you keep in mind while shopping at a Black Friday Sale?

We recommend that since this is the biggest sale of the year, you should take advantage of it by shopping for more staple items, things that you need daily through the year (ex: trench coat, boots, leather bag, everyday fine jewelry) rather than something that you will only wear or use once or twice (ex: red sparkly sequin boots or a studded bag). Unfortunately, we are still in a pandemic – so now more than ever it is crucial to use our money wisely! Most importantly we recommend shopping online but even if you plan on shopping in-store, make sure you wear a mask and carry a pocket sanitizer. Have a safe and happy shopping experience this Black Friday!