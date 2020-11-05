Top 7 Best Activewear Brands for Fall 2020

With the cold months approaching quickly, it can be difficult to find activewear for the weather that’s still cute and functional. These businesses have taken typical warm-weather attire and made it precipitation-friendly.

Alo Yoga – This relatively new activewear and lifestyle company has some cozy apparel for your winter wear! Including hoodies, sweatpants, socks, beanies, and leggings, these are sure to keep you warm on your walk back from the gym or just lounging around. With funky colors like bright blue, these are for sure winter essentials.



Free People – When you think of Free People, you probably think of flowy dresses and chunky sweaters, that’s not the case this year! Recently the store has launched its Free People Movement line. This line is your one-stop-shop for all your winter activewear featuring jackets, leggings, one-pieces, and sweatpants.



CRZ Yoga – This is definitely my favorite place for winter activewear because of the super reasonable prices. Primarily known for its Lululemon dupes, this brand has lots of other things like jackets, vests, and sweatshirts. They also make fleece-lined leggings for the colder days.

Yogalicious – While this is a relatively new company, their products speak for themselves. They have all the things you need for your cute gym outfit with things like leggings, biker shorts, jackets, and zip-ups. Go get these items before they sell out!



Athleta – This Gap sister company sells the CUTEST fall and winter wear! With an entire section on their website just for cozy wear, you’re sure to find so many things here. Some of my favorites are the Sherpa Beanie and the Balance Printed Joggers.



Gymshark – This fan-favorite always kills it during the colder months with its apparel. My favorites are the Training Boyfriend Hoodie (which comes in this super cute lime color!) and the Adapt Animal Seamless Legging. I also love their brand because it’s super good quality and very reasonably priced!



SET Active – While on the more expensive side, the quality of every one of their products is incredible. I would highly recommend the classic sweatpants. I really like how their website is set up, they have a drop-down menu with all of their colors which will then take you to all the products available in that color. I love their watermelon and cactus colored products.