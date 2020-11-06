6 Deals That Make Great Holiday Presents

Black Friday is basically happening all month this year. There are so many deals going on on different websites that are too good to pass up. Looking through all these deals can be confusing, whether something is actually worth purchasing or if a different store has it for even cheaper. Here are deals that will make amazing presents for your family or loved ones this holiday season.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite

This is the perfect present and right now it is only $17.99. It works with any tv and provides endless movie and tv show options. Even has gaming apps on the device that are available for purchase. These are a great way to connect with friends.

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This is the perfect gift for someone who loves to cook or someone who hates it. Food cooks super fast in this pressure cooker and it makes for the easiest meal prep, dinner prep or any other meal of the day.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

This one might seem a bit expensive but a $100 off is a lot of money. This is perfect for that fancy coffee lover who doesn’t have time to stop at the nice coffee shop every day.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

These are perfect for any type of phone and are at a great price right now.

Fire HD Ten Tablet

This gift is perfect for someone who doesn’t need a tablet that is super fancy. It is easy to work, great for a kid or even an adult. Perfect size that is still portable.

Reebok Sneakers

These sneakers are adorable and very much in fashion. They are comfortable and the perfect gift for anyone.