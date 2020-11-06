What You Need To Know About GucciFest

Back at the beginning of May when we were all settling into the fact that Covid-19 was going to severely impact our lives the fashion industry, just like us, were trying to figure out what its next steps were. To Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, this meant a reset to the conventional exposition of its garments. This reset would do away with the traditional five seasons and replace them with two shows per year not based on seasons at all. In addition, these two new shows wouldn’t be presented along with the normal calendar show times either. This has led to many people waiting in anticipation for just how Gucci plans on revealing their collections. As of November 5th, we have our answer.

Michele’s new collection entitled “Overture of Something that Never Ended” is to be showcased with a seven-episode miniseries from November 16-22. The mini-series being incrementally released by Gucci is being directed by two-time Oscar and Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant. The series is being filmed in Rome and will star different Gucci ‘Friends’ such as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. The episodes will be released during what is being called GucciFest; which is a sort of film festival featuring and showcasing designs in a unique and digital way

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHM5v1lplmk/

The event will be used as an opportunity to help showcase emerging designers’ talent that Michele has been paying attention to. The 15 designers being included in GucciFest are Collina Strada, Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stephan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton. These designers are being featured for their specific and unique talents. For instance, Priya Ahluwalia and Collina Strada are designers focused on sustainability, Gareth Wrighton and Boramy Viguier are showcasing virtuality and Stefan Cooke and Boramy Viguier create gender-neutral variations to Gucci’s.