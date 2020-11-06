Walmart announced their Black Friday Deals of 2020 and now we can save more money for Christmas or splurge on ourselves. All month we will have deals in electronics, but other discounted items will release weekly throughout the entire month of November 2020. Who’s ready to shop and save this year? Well, check out these must-have deals below.

Cooking Made Easy

The Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Duo Crisp was originally costing $149.99, but you can officially get it for $79. Now, cooking meals at home became easier, faster, and better.

New Tech For A New Year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes in black and has 128GB and is now $199. I know that seems like a lot but it is better than having to pay full price which was $329. To all my Andriod fans out there, now is the time to stock up on the latest gadgets.

Movie Nights In

Now, it is easier to host movie nights at your house with the new RCA 480p Projector that is only for $49. Even better for those who do not have a TV in your dorm or shared apartment.

Sing Your Heart Out

Being on lockdown can boring of doing the same routine over and over again. Just purchase a karaoke machine to remind you of your college nights out. It is only $39.

Healthy Living

During quarantine, we’ve probably been too lazy to fix food and just relied on takeout. Why not purchase this guy that is $15 to help make chopping, grinding and making smoothies easier. You even get an extra cup to have your smoothies on the go. No more excuses for not eating healthier is not convenient, ladies.

Game Night

Tired of the movie nights and karaoke nights, but still want something to entertain your housemates? Then purchase this game that’s for anyone and everyone. A game that is under $20 is a bargain, and you can get it at your local Walmart for $17.98.

Upgrading Headphones On A Budget

There are so many deals on wireless headphones that I decided whichever pair you want will be posted here:

You can definitely save and stock on some headphones before they become out of our college budgets again.

There are going to more deals and Walmart is the first to release deals on electronics, Yankee Candles and other items. We have all month to save one of our paychecks for the Black Friday Deals, but if Walmart does not have what you’re looking for check out places such as Target, Best Buy, Kohls and many others for Black Friday updates. And honestly, we can always convince someone we know to spend a little extra on us and save at the same time.