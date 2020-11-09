10 Denim Items You Will Want To Wear Right Now

After spending most of the year in sweatpants at home, we got used to being comfortable at all times. It is safe to say that at least when it comes to bottoms comfort is here to stay for a little bit longer. But after so many months in sweatpants, a girl just wants to dress up. There might not be many glamorous events in the near future but there will be something worth dressing up at least to the level of a street style star. That is when we come to wear denim. Not only are denim items appropriate for every day but they can also be dressed up and down. So, for a change go for something denim in your closet and dress up. Trust us, it will make your day. But, in case you’ve already run out of ideas, check out our top 10 denim items and our tips & tricks on how to style them this fall/winter.

1. Wide-Leg Jeans

For a more fashionable styling with some vintage flavor choose wide-legged jeans or boot cut jeans. Wear a pair of high heeled boots beneath and add a coat for extra warmth on top. Not only is this outfit super stylish but it is also a bit different from the usual skinny jeans we tend to wear all the time. So, try this out and become a true street style star this fall.

2. White Denim Jeans

Even though summer is long over, wearing white jeans is not a taboo. So, wear your favorite white jeans without any worry. Pair them with a jumper, coat, and stylish winter boots. This outfit brings a touch of sophistication and will have you stand out for sure.

3. Denim Jacket

The denim jacket is for sure a spring, summer, and fall favorite of many. This item is so versatile and can be worn will all kinds of items and look different each time. But if you go for a more blazer looking jeans jacket that is of thicker denim, then this item will suit you through the wintertime as well. So, if you still have not incorporated a denim jacket into your wardrobe now is the time.

4. Denim Accessories

In case you hate wearing denim, incorporating a little bit of it through accessories is a solution. If you feel like adding that denim touch to your outfit just ad a denim hat, bag, or shoes to your outfit. And when you get bored with it, put it away for some different times.

5. Dark Denim

As it is almost wintertime wearing darker colors becomes natural. So, instead of the old blue denim jeans go for the darker ones. Wearing darker denim jeans can look more sophisticated but also a bit more punk. Pair them with black boots and a black coat, and you got yourself a nice monochromatic winter outfit.

6. Denim Shirt

The denim shirt is an item you can wear all year round. But, one of the best ways to style this item is with other denim pieces. Denim on denim is the trick here. So, put your favorite jeans on and wear the denim shirt on top.

7. Denim Dress

A long sleeve long denim dress is just perfect for colder months. If it is made from thicker denim it will keep you warm but don’t forget to wear something beneath. Pair it with boots and a coat, add a hat and maybe a scarf and belt, a nice bag, and you are good to go.

8. Denim Skirt

No matter the season, a denim skirt always comes in handy. Through the winter you can wear it with a sweatshirt or a jumper and through the summer with a t-shirt or a simple buttondown. So, get that denim skirt because you will be wearing it throughout the whole year.

9. Shorts

Even though it’s not summer anymore, a pair of denim shorts can still be worn. You can wear them at home or out, but with tights beneath if you don’t want to get a cold. The point is that if you love denim, a pair of denim shorts are a must in your wardrobe.

10. Denim Coat

The denim coat is something only really fashionable people love wearing. As it is not too mainstream, this is a great way to stand out and show off your sense of style. Wear it with boots through the winter because both ankle boots and high boots look great with a longer denim coat.