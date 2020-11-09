‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Engaged To Dale Moss

On last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, aired on November 5, 2020, we witnessed Clare Crawley’s crazy exit by being engaged to Dale Moss. That’s right only on four episodes of the new season, we witnessed a unique storyline about love. But isn’t love all about a crazy journey or at least memorable moments between two people? Either way, Crawley and Moss shared their moment with the world, but the internet has a lot to say about their love story.

Is This Really Love?

Watching Clare's season of #TheBachelorette is like watching only the beginning and ending of a movie-you can't feel anything for the characters because there was no story. #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/UTZwGy10kN — Reality TV Universe (@RealityTVU) November 6, 2020

Now, that is a harsh remark. What do you guys think? Was this an expected turn of events? To be honest, we should at least them enjoy their moment even if we do not understand it.

Is This Real Life?

biggest shock of the night is that they’re still together #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/IKgQarm1yB — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) November 6, 2020

Yes, they are still together. Let us give them a little more time to be with each other before we claim this to be unreal.

Love Comes In All Forms

I can’t stop thinking about Clare describing how she fell in love with Dale by looking at his Instagram. This is the same way I fell in love with Nick Carter at 6 years old from Seventeen magazine #TheBachelorette — Dana (@_deekayy15) November 6, 2020

We all have had a moment where we fell in love with someone in a magazine cover or through their social media profile. We cannot deny that we have not experienced this type of love before. Should we coin this type of love “Kiss Me Through Social Media”? Definitely, feeling a lot of Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Through The Phone” vibes right now.

No Longer Open For Business

That’s right. Crawley is no longer available to take on any more bachelors because she has found the one she truly loves. And this is what she has to say to everyone that is doubting the Crawley and Moss story.

According to sources at the Today Show, Crawley admitted to looking over Moss’s public profile on social media and confirmed to not meeting him in person before the show air.

She continues to say, “I do have so many other great guys here … but nothing compares to what I have with Dale. Nothing”. And Moss said, “There was absolutely no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believe in it, you believed in you”. After a shocking moment, Moss gets down on one knee and proposes. Finally, a love story makes no sense but also makes anyone experience what they’ve experienced.

But what about the other contestants? Is the season over? Do not worry the other bachelors have the opportunity to find love with another bachelorette, according to sources at CNN.

The new Bachelorette is Tayshia Adams and a lot of people cannot wait for this journey to unfold.

New Bachelorette

Anyways bye Clare, we are all ready for the real Queen #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zaxz5I2nop — QueenJustine (@Queen_Different) November 6, 2020

This tweet speaks for itself, Adams has arrived in poolside style.

Making An Entrance

she should have been the bachelorette since day 1 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wLXc76Ac5h — marie (@HEADOFVET0) November 6, 2020

Many others liked this tweet and are wondering why was four episodes wasted on Crawley and Moss?

Anyways, we can all agree this season brought a lot of unexpected twist of finding love and receiving two bachelorettes. And hopefully, Adams love story is longer than four episodes.

With Crawley and Moss, they seem happy and in love and we have viewers should not judge the process of love. We all know love makes us do the unexpected.