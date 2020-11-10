It is highly unlikely to hear from a woman that she doesn’t like Kate Spade, so you can not go wrong by gifting her something from this newly launched holiday collection by Kate Spade. The collection has gifts for everyone, from little girls to mature women. Sparkles, sequins, and shine are the elements seen in most of the pieces, as it reflects the spark and happiness of family get togethers on holidays.

With COVID 19, one thing we have all realized is the value of our family, the time spent with loved ones, we miss get together, eating sharing, and laughing with the whole family. With this collection Kate Spade wants people to appreciate where everyone is and celebrate the holidays inside their homes together with their families because we all have been through a lot this year, we surely deserve a good end to it!

Nicola Glass, the Creative Director of Kate Spade New York said, “one of the silver linings that has come out of our new reality is appreciating the value and beauty of the home, and the world you create within those walls.” She added, “whether you’re celebrating the season with loved ones together or from afar, we are all looking forward to days when we can be together again while finding new ways to spark joy this year.”

Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone: