It is highly unlikely to hear from a woman that she doesn’t like Kate Spade, so you can not go wrong by gifting her something from this newly launched holiday collection by Kate Spade. The collection has gifts for everyone, from little girls to mature women. Sparkles, sequins, and shine are the elements seen in most of the pieces, as it reflects the spark and happiness of family get togethers on holidays.
With COVID 19, one thing we have all realized is the value of our family, the time spent with loved ones, we miss get together, eating sharing, and laughing with the whole family. With this collection Kate Spade wants people to appreciate where everyone is and celebrate the holidays inside their homes together with their families because we all have been through a lot this year, we surely deserve a good end to it!
Nicola Glass, the Creative Director of Kate Spade New York said, “one of the silver linings that has come out of our new reality is appreciating the value and beauty of the home, and the world you create within those walls.” She added, “whether you’re celebrating the season with loved ones together or from afar, we are all looking forward to days when we can be together again while finding new ways to spark joy this year.”
Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone:
- If she is a cat lover then you cannot go wrong by gifter her any of these items: everything puffy cat large tote, party velvet cat clutch, pretty kitty pavé studs, or pretty kitty pavé ring.
- If she is someone who loves wearing statement pieces then these would be great to gift her: brilliant statements mixed baguette ring and brilliant statements motif dome studs. (These studs are available in 3 colors, clear/silver, green multi-gold, and red multi-gold).
- If she comes to NYC especially to celebrate Christmas with your family and loves traveling and adventure then these two totes will be perfect for her: rock center skater large tote and rock center skyline large tote. Moreover, even though these are from last season, you can’t go wrong by gifting her these shoes shown below as these Go Taxi Flats by Kate Spade New York are reminiscent of the city
- And lastly, if she loves glitter and sequin like Sharpay Evans then these gifts are perfect for her: nicola glitter twistlock small convertible chain shoulder bag, spencer glitter chain wallet, tonight sequins clutch, honey flats, lift sneakers, valerie pumps.