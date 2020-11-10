You Need To Adopt This Shaving Routine If You Have Sensitive Skin

Shaving can be really difficult, most of us break out in razor burn, ingrown hairs or end up with dry skin from the razor. If you’ve tried every type of shaving cream, using conditioner instead of shaving cream and tried all different types of razors then this is for you. The combination of these products and techniques will make sure you are free from razor burn and ingrown hairs.

Find The Perfect Razor

Start by finding the perfect razor. The one we recommend using is a men’s razor for sensitive skin.

Start by exfoliating

Pick whether you are going to take a shower or a bath, they both work but make sure if you are in the shower to wait a minute to shave. Allow the warm water to open up your pores. Then take an exfoliating scrub or brush and exfoliate the area you are going to shave. Then wash it with antibacterial soap and apply conditioner or shaving cream. Shave in the direction of the hair and finish with hydrocortisone cream on extremely sensitive areas. For other areas apply a lotion or oil.

Big Don’ts When Shaving

Make sure to never go against the hair growth in sensitive areas. This will hurt the area and cause ingrown hairs. Next, never dry shave, this is pretty self explanatory but it can be the worst thing to do for your skin. It will irritate dry skin and cause even worse razor burn. Lastly, don’t shave every day. This continues to irritate the area causing all types of problems.