4 Warm, Comforting and Delicious Recipes For A Cold Night

Grilling is off the table, mainly because it’s covered in snow. Salads are still good but it’s sometimes too cold to eat something cold. Finding good and easy recipes that get you excited for dinner is sometimes complicated. You want something to switch up the typical dinner but you’re not sure what. Take a look at these five amazing recipes that are perfect for a cold fall or winter night meal.

Creamy Potato Soup

This recipe is perfect to prep at the beginning of the week but still simple enough to make in a rush.

Ingredients:

– 5 large red potatoes

– 2 Chicken Bouillon Cubes (Swap for vegetable bouillon to make vegan)

– 1 small yellow onion

– 3 cloves of garlic

– 1 cup of milk (any of your choosing)

-oil

Begin Cooking:

Start by dicing the onion and garlic. Sautee the onion in a pot with olive oil until translucent and slightly brown, then add garlic. At this point if you like spice you can add some red pepper flakes for more flavor. Toss in peeled and cubed red potatoes and cover with water. Add the two bouillon cubes and allow for this to boil until the potatoes are fully cooked. Once this is done place the contents that are in the pot into a blender and blend until smooth. Add back to the pot and pour in the milk. Top with bacon bits, cheese or green onion for added flavor and fun.

Minestrone Soup

Another hearty soup but the broth for this one is a bit lighter. Packed with tons of veggies for optimal nutrients.

Ingredients:

-Large can of crushed tomatoes

– 3 cups vegetable broth

– 1 box of pasta (shape of your choice)

– 1 small white onion

– 3 cloves of garlic

– 3 tbsp dried basil

– 1 tsp red pepper flakes

– 7 large white mushrooms, chopped

– 2 cups chopped spinach

– 1 large zucchini, diced

– Olive oil

– 1 can red beans

Begin Cooking:

Start by sauteeing the onion in a pot with a generous amount of olive oil. After a few minutes add the garlic and allow to saute until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add all chopped veggies except for spinach and sautee until tender. Add basil and red pepper flakes and then pour contents of crushed tomatoes into the pot. Then add vegetable broth, beans and pasta. Allow for this to cook until the pasta is done.

Pesto Pasta Bake

Carb comforting recipe for those hard days at work.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of chopped kale

– 1/2 cup of halved cherry tomatoes

– Container of pesto

– Mozzarella cheese

– 1 cup pasta water

– 3 diced chicken breasts

– 1 box of pasta

Begin Cooking:

Add chicken to a pan and sautee with salt and pepper in a fat of your choice. Place a large pot of boiling water on the stove and add a lot of salt when it begins to boil. Add one box of pasta and cook until still slightly chewy. Drain the pasta but reserve a cup of the pasta water. Mix the pasta with the pesto and add the pasta water gradually to thin out the sauce a bit. Transfer the cooked chicken to the pot and add the tomatoes and kale. Place this mixture into an oven-safe dish and add the cheese on top. Place this into a 375-degree oven until the top is slightly golden.

Miso Noodle Stir Fry

This is an Asian inspired noodle dish full of veggies and protein.

Ingredients:

– Pack of udon noodles

– 1/2 cup broccoli

– 1/2 cup zuchini

– 1/4 cup carrots

– 2 tbsp miso paste

– 1/4 package of tofu diced

– 1 tbsp soy sauce

– 1/2 tsp sriracha or chilli sauce

– 1/4 yellow onion in slices

Begin Cooking:

Start by heating up a skillet and adding vegetable oil. While this is heating place a pot of water on to boil. Add the tofu to the heated pan and place the noodles in the boiling water. Sautee the tofu for a while until golden on each side. Add the vegetables to the pan with the tofu and cook until they are slightly browned but fully cooked on the inside, they should not be crunchy. Add the miso paste, soy sauce and chili sauce to the pan with a bit of pasta water, enough to make a smooth sauce. Transfer your noodles to the pan and toss.