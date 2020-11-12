5 Ways To Become A Conccious Fashion Consumer

More and more modern consumers are making their fashion purchases to fit their eco-conscious minds. Sustainability is becoming a top priority for young fashionistas. And with the fashion industry being one of the biggest polluters, adopting sustainable practices and going for eco-conscious products has never been more important. Luckily, more and more fashion brands are adopting sustainable practices and there are also those that keep sustainability at the center of their brand and operations. Additionally, young fashion consumers as well are developing their consumer habits in a conscious manner. So, you might be thinking about what you can do to make your fashion consumption more sustainable. Well, there is not just one thing but many. So, keep on reading and find out how you can turn your fashion habits to favor the future of our planet.

1. Choose Fabrics Wisely

Buying natural and 100% organic fabrics is always better than choosing synthetic ones. Garments made from finer fabrics tend to be of a higher quality and just fit better. Going for items made from recycled fabrics is also a great solution and a sign of support to the brand that is implementing such a sustainable practice.

2. Vintage Or Second Hand

Instead of throwing out clothes that you don’t want, sell it. Second-hand and vintage are some of the best ways to decrease waste. Because someone’s waste can be another person’s treasure. In addition to selling and getting something in return for your old garments, buying vintage or second hand can have you score some major finds. This is a great way to find unique pieces and items that are in great condition. But, also if you feel like playing a bit with your style without having to spend much money on new items, buying in a secondhand store can be a great solution.

3. Quality Over Quantity

If you care about having sustainable clothing in your closet then strive to build a high-quality wardrobe that is going to last you for years and years to come. Choose finer fabrics and pay attention to details of how the garment is made like the stitching and cut. Having high-quality fabrics in your closet is not only sustainable but it will have you look more put together as well.

4. Go For Versatile Items

Go for versatile items because you can style them in so many ways. For example, a pair of jeans or a blazer can be worn for many different occasions and styled in many different ways, either being dressed up or down. So, by choosing such versatile items you can create a new outfit each time you put it on and avoid overconsumption and additional textile waste.

5. Check Out What You Already Have

Go through your closet and see what you already have. Often times we make repeat purchases of items that we already have, without realizing it. So, save yourself some extra bucks and the planet from the extra waist by just checking out your own closet. Sometimes a little shopping in your own closet is all you need.