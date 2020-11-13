Some girls are crazy about shoes while others are about bags. There is just something about these accessories that make us fall in love with them and get them at any price. And this bag fetish can easily turn into a designer handbag collection. So, you might be wondering how to start your collection? And which bag to buy first? Which one is worth the investment? Luckily for you, we made a list of top 10 designer handbags that every handbag fanatic and future collector should include in its designer collection. Trust us, there is at least one that you will like and want to get immediately.

1. Louis Vuitton Alma

A classical piece that will never to out of the style, the Louis Vuitton Alma is a bag suitable for new collectors as well as for those of a more sophisticated style. This bag comes in multiple sizes and colors. So, if you’re new to the designer handbag market, you cannot go wrong with this bag.

2. Chanel Classic Flap Bag

The queen of bags that never goes out of style, the Chanel Classic Flap Bag is one of those bags that rise in price and value through time. This style of bag is perfect for any occasion from strolling the streets to a fancy night out. So, if you have money to splurge this bag is something you should definitely spend on.

3. The Lady Dior Bag

The Lady Dior famous for being worn by Princess Diana is one of the most popular bags on the market. Not only is it elegant but very wearable too. This bag comes in multiple sizes, colors, combinations, and embellishments hence it is by no surprise still worn by many celebrities and influencers.

4. Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily

The famous Miss Sicily bag is probably one of the most iconic pieces created by Dolce & Gabbana. This bag’s style is very classical, timeless, and feminine. You can see this bag being worn by many influencers and affluent ladies and so it deserves a spot on our list too.

5. Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag

The Louis Vuitton Capucine Bag is one of the most elegant bags designed by the brand. Very simple in its design with a top handle and just a simple LV logo in the middle, this bag has positioned itself as a favorite of many successful businesswomen. So, if you are on the path to becoming a boss-lady, keep this bag in mind.

6. Gucci Marmont Bag

Who could resist wearing a little bit of Gucci? This leather, crossbody chain bag can easily go from day tonight. Classical with a twist and practical is what the Gucci Marmont is. Plus, the Gucci logo at the front will make you stand out. After all, if you wear Gucci you want to show it off.

7. Valentino Rockstud Spike

If you love to spice your outfits up, then this Valentino Spiked bag is for you. All in leather, covered in studs, and with a top handle and a cross-body chain, this bag can be worn in multiple ways. Even though it is not too structured, its design will have you stand out and give some extra personality to your overall outfit.

8.Gucci Dionysus

This Gucci bag is fit for the gods. Unlike any other Gucci bag, this one has a U-shaped clasp instead of the Gucci logo. So, if you want a bag that is more low key then choose the Dionbysus in all leather but, in case you want everyone to know it’s Gucci, then opt for one with the Gucci GG print canvas.

9. Celine 16 Bag

A very classical looking bag that appeals to a more mature bag lover, this Celine 16 Bag is surely something that suits a very elegant lady. If you are looking for something timeless, elegant with a top handle and a clasp as well as a strap that can be added, then this bag can be a great choice. After all, a Celine bag like this one is going to give your outfit that unique touch of French elegance.

10. Bottega Veneta The Chain Pouch

In recent years the Bottega Veneta Pouch has won ower the hearts of famous fashionistas. Many streetwear brands are copying this bag and selling for lower prices, but the original is still extremely popular. And now there is the version with a chunky chain that is ruling the streets. So, if you are looking for a bag that is very trendy at the moment, this one should be at the top.