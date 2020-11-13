4 Tips To Finish The Semester Strong and Keep Those Grades Up

As these newly structured accelerated semesters come to a close we all seem to find ourselves wondering how time flew by but still just as unmotivated as we usually are at the end of any semester. The best part about the end of the semester means your one step closer to that degree but what really matters is the transcript. You wanna keep that GPA high to make sure if any employer asks for it, you can confidently show them how well you did. Keeping up those grades while the assignments pile on can be hard but it’s not impossible, especially with these four tips.

Space Out Your Assignments

Yes, you might not have a ton to do now and it might be great to relax but it is not the smart thing to do. You will easily become so overwhelmed with final projects, tests and essays towards the end of the semester. If the final assignments are included within the syllabus then you have all the optimal resources to get a head start. Take the last assignments you need to do and look within a planner to find a time you have available. Schedule each assignment to be done within one of those time periods and you will find that you are finished with everything in no time.

Dedicate Time To Finish Strong

Seeing your friends and enjoying your time at college should always be a top thing you think about for your mental health. But prioritizing your schoolwork is necessary. Take time to work and study instead of wasting it with friends. Your friends will be there when the assignments are done. A great way to incorporate the two is group study sessions.

Utilize Office Time

Whether it’s office hours that are available or zoom office hours there is always a way you can get extra time with your professors. There is no reason you should be doing bad in a class if you have seen the professor for office hours. They will help you, direct you and answer your questions, the key way to get the most out of the office hours is to know what to ask.

Take Breaks

If you find yourself just staring at the page and not actually reading or staring at the ceiling and not actually studying then that might mean you need to take a break. Some need breaks more often than others but we all need them. If you incorporate breaks then you have something to work towards plus you give time for yourself to breathe and relax.