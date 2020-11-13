Khloe Kardashian Receives Backlash Over The Family’s Annual Christmas Party

The Kardashians have struck again! It seems that once more, the celebrity family is ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and throwing another party. Within the last month, we have heard about Kim’s birthday party and the Jenner sisters’ Halloween bash. Now Khloe is confirming their annual Christmas party will not be canceled in light of the rising COVID case numbers. The same Khloe, who announced that she had tested positive for the virus back in September of this year.

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter earlier this week to answer fan questions about the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. One fan, in particular, tweeted their disappointment that the Kardashians will not be hosting their annual Christmas celebration. The party is known for its extravagance and long guest list. Khloe quickly corrected her, saying, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we are definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.” The Kardashian was attempting to confirm the party without drawing in the same backlash they had received for their previous parties in the past few months.

Khloe’s attempt at putting fans at ease over their Christmas party failed. Many people were quick to point out that the Kardashians have always gone big. Their definition of “small and safe” is undoubtedly different than our own, as they have proved over and over. Once again, the family’s inability to not party drew in criticism for a third time since the pandemic started. COVID numbers are on the rise once more, setting new records every day. People everywhere are setting aside their desire to travel and see family members on the holidays to prevent the spreading of Corona.



Above all else, people found this ironic. The same day Khloe was tweeting about the party, Kim was on a public conference call with Anthony Fauci, discussing the importance of following COVID guidelines. The party will most likely break California’s COVID restrictions as the state continues to lead the country in case numbers. However, once again, the Kardashians prove their wealth puts them above the rules everyone else has to follow. You would think after the reactions they received for their first two parties, the family would finally get the message. Maybe the third time will be the charm.