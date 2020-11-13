For a long time, the fashion industry has been considered an exclusive world reserved for the beautiful and extra-thin models. But, in recent years there has come a shift. Once again beauty standards are being changed and now we can see more and more diverse models on the runways. Acknowledging this shift in beauty standards more luxury fashion houses seem to be bucking plus size models for their shows and campaigns.

Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Walking For Micheal Kors’ Show At NYFW

Brands are finally realizing that the models representing them have to be presenting all of their potential consumers and not just a fraction. A skinny model cannot reach out to the plus-size woman, and so having curvy models on runways and campaigns has become the norm for many brands. However, the fashion industry has still a long way to go in order to fully embrace diversity and inclusivity as one of its norms and no one knows this better than the beauties representing this change.

Plus-Size Model In A Fashion Campaign

According to some of the most successful Plus-Size Models, claim their spot in the industry took a lot of courage and confidence. Being the one who paves the way for future generations and sets an example to all curvy girls, was the driving force behind their motivation to make it in the industry. Even though the industry is becoming more inclusive, there is still a preference for skinnier models and those curvy models who are on the skinnier or normal size side tend to be more successful.

Curvy Model

However, these curvy beauties understand the importance of their representation in the fashion industry. Knowing the message that their presence and success convey, these plus-size beauties advocate for size-inclusive beauty standards. However, plus-size models are not the only group of models being unrepresented and faced with challenges.

Black Plus-Size Model In Swimsuit

Other models pertaining to another race or minority too face challenges in the industry. Namely, some brands prefer a certain set of models to represent their brand. However, seeing the industry embrace models of all shapes and sizes and colors is definitely an important step in the right direction.